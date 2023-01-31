Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave HBO Max in February 2023
For more movies to arrive on a streaming platform, a few of the titles already available on that platform must be removed. HBO Max, for example, is adding films like Sam Mendes' Empire of Light and an original documentary entitled All that Breathes into its catalog this month. However, there are a few worthwhile films that won't be on the platform for much longer. From the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy to rom-coms like Crazy Rich Asians, here are a few recommendations for you to check out before they leave HBO Max throughout February 2023.
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Can't Name Any Recent Movies in This Game Show Sketch
Saturday Night Live brought out the big guns for host Pedro Pascal and he knocked every sketch out of the park! One of the first moments we got to really see him shine was in a sketch called "The Big Hollywood Quiz" and boy was it surprisingly funny. Overall, the night had some incredible sketches and characters for Pascal to play but Robert, a man who doesn't know anything about movies made in the last five years, may be one of my favorites.
'The Dark Knight' Trilogy Gets Build-A Wave Collection From McFarlane Toys
There have been few superhero films over the years that have been as influential as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The Christian Bale-led comic book epics feature some of the best genre storytelling of the last 30 years and, when most people talk about the best superhero films, The Dark Knight is usually on the top of that list. Now a decade after the trilogy concluded, McFarlane Toys is giving Nolan’s Gotham the action figure line it deserve.
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Is the Perfect Protective Mother in One of This Week's Best Sketches
Meeting anyone's mother is hard but when she's Pedro Pascal? Watch out! Pascal took to Saturday Night Live to host with musical guest Coldplay and the entire night was filled with hilarious characters for Pascal to play. One sketch that stood out features him playing Marcello Hernández's mother meeting his white girlfriend Brittany (Chloe Fineman) for the first time. The sketch is great because it brings in Pascal's incredible comedic timing and uses both Pascal's and Hernández's fluency in Spanish to Fineman's disadvantage.
'Waller': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the DC Series
For those familiar with the DC universe, they know that Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless, cold, and dangerous characters in the entire universe. Even in a world full of aliens, time travelers, and crazy billionaires dressed in Bat-Suits, Waller is a force to be reckoned with. For that reason, the character has had many iterations in different media played by various actors, including CCH Pounder in Justice League Unlimited (and most of the Batman games), Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow. While each of these iterations has been slightly different, the new series Waller, starring Viola Davis, is sure to not only let us deep-dive into who Amanda Waller is but also connect us to many possible heroes in what will become the new DC universe. This new series is a spin-off of both Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It will follow Waller in her role as the director of ARGUS, which for those who are curious has stood for four different things throughout its history.
Mystery-of-the-Week Shows to Watch If You Like 'Poker Face'
Rian Johnson is currently in the process of adding his name to the pantheon of mystery legends. After charming audiences with his Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) movies, Knives Out and Glass Onion, the director is taking his chances on TV mysteries-of-the-week. And, boy, wasn’t that a smart choice! Currently streaming on Peacock, Johnson’s new show, Poker Face, is quickly proving itself to be worthy of the title of successor to the one and only Columbo.
10 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele
Ever since his outstanding directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele has been sweeping horror fans off their feet with his incredible innovative works that even got him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The filmmaker's love for horror is evident through his work, a fact that reflects in the quality of his projects.
10 Best Movies With Impressive World-Building, According to Reddit
The process of constructing an imaginary world in movies is one of the most important elements in filmmaking, especially when developing a movie under the dystopian or fantasy genre. Depicting new, never-seen-before locations are a way to fully immerse viewers in a story. And depending on how relevant it would be to the storyline, providing audiences with details about societies, religions, and governments is also a good way to make a movie's fictional world feel more believable.
New 'You' Season 4 Part 1 Images Show Penn Badgley on a Hunt
After three seasons of watching anyone who has the misfortune of obtaining the attention and affection of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You, it's hardly surprising everywhere he walks looks suspiciously like a murder scene. As is known to committed fans of the Netflix thriller, Joe's now somewhat predictable behaviors follow a pattern of stalking, obsessing and killing all romantic former romantic flames. His latest self-indulgent serial killer antics forced him to flee suburban America for England after his latest fixation Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) evaded his bloody charms. With a new identity as university lecturer Professor Jonathan Moore, Season 4 is shaping up to put Joe's lust for love and life (taking) to the test. Just days ahead of the release, new images have been unveiled spotlighting Joe on a new hunt.
Paul Mescal & 9 Actors Who Earned Oscar Nominations For Their First Leading Roles
Leading roles — meaning playing the protagonist of a film — are undoubtedly a very important part of moviemaking, as choosing the right actor to bring the major part of the story to life is a key element in storytelling. Throughout the years, many actors have done formidable jobs whilst taking the big parts, with the Academy always ready to honor great performances. What's slightly even more impressive, though, is when actors in first-time leading roles get major Oscar nominations.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Shonda Rhimes Teases Unconventional Happy Ending
Dearest gentle reader, we are now only a few months away from boarding the time-travelling carriage prepared by Shonda Rhimes to take us back to the origins of our favorite TV monarch, Queen Charlotte. Netflix announced a few days ago that the Bridgerton prequel is on its way to us and will be arriving this Spring. As buzz continues to grow around the prequel, creator, Rhimes is continuing to tease fans on what to expect from our titular queen's love story with King George and all the complexities that saw it herald a new societal change in the ton.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
'1941' & 9 More Steven Spielberg Box-Office Disappointments
As Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans continues to win plaudits despite a box-office haul of just over $25 million, it is worthwhile remembering Spielberg’s creations have not always resulted in box office success. Of course, there have been the extraordinary blockbusters. Jaws set a standard for summer tentpole releases and earned more than $400 milliion in the process. Jurassic Park mesmerized audiences with fully-realized dinosaurs and took in over $1 billion at the same time; E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial saw patrons fall in love with the mysterious alien to the tune of $700 million; and the Indiana Jones series was so dominant, a fifth entry is set to appear in cinemas in 2023, 42 years after the titular character first appeared.
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Who in the Hell Are the Creature Commandos – the Furry Heroes Headed to the DCU?
The Creature Commandos headed to the DCU are the latest addition to a long lineage of heroes & antiheroes who battle supernatural threats. Doctor Strange and John Constantine are masters of magic. Blade hunts vampires. Ghost Rider, Spawn and Hellboy are all byproducts of Hell, yet use their infernal powers to protect mankind. And with the announcement of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC slate, the Creature Commandos joined that roster.
