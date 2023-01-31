For those familiar with the DC universe, they know that Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless, cold, and dangerous characters in the entire universe. Even in a world full of aliens, time travelers, and crazy billionaires dressed in Bat-Suits, Waller is a force to be reckoned with. For that reason, the character has had many iterations in different media played by various actors, including CCH Pounder in Justice League Unlimited (and most of the Batman games), Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow. While each of these iterations has been slightly different, the new series Waller, starring Viola Davis, is sure to not only let us deep-dive into who Amanda Waller is but also connect us to many possible heroes in what will become the new DC universe. This new series is a spin-off of both Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It will follow Waller in her role as the director of ARGUS, which for those who are curious has stood for four different things throughout its history.

