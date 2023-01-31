Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO