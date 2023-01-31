Read full article on original website
Abstreiter And Kirchmair Considered For Women’s Hockey National Awards
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College women's hockey goaltender Sandra Abstreiter (Freising, Germany) was announced as a semifinalist for the Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year on Thursday, Feb. 2. It was also announced that freshman Reichen Kirchmair (Oakville, Ontario) was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association Women's Rookie of the Year "Watch List".
Men's Hockey Hosts UMass; Visits Vermont This Weekend
Matchup: Providence (12-9-6, 7-5-5 HEA) vs. UMass (9-13-3, 3-11-1 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Fri.) – Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play: Mike Logan. Live Stats: Friars.com. Twitter: @Friarshockey. Matchup: Providence (12-9-6, 7-5-5 HEA) vs. Vermont (9-14-3, 4-11-1 HEA) Faceoff:...
Men's Lacrosse Hosts Holy Cross In Season Opener
PROVIDENCE OPENS THE 2023 SEASON AT HOME… The Providence College men's lacrosse team welcomes Holy Cross to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium for a non-conference match up on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 1:00 p.m. to kick off the 2023 season. LIVE STATS AND STREAM… The game will be broadcast...
No. 5/4 UConn Holds Off Providence In BIG EAST Action At Alumni Hall, 64-54
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team gave No. 5/4 Connecticut all it could handle on Wednesday night in BIG EAST action at Alumni Hall, but the Huskies managed to escape with a 64-54 win. UConn improved to 21-2 (13-0 BIG EAST), while the Friars dropped to 13-11 (4-9 BIG EAST). Olivia Olsen paced the Friars with 13 points and four blocked shots, while Janai Crooms recorded her fourth double-double of the season on 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. No. 5/4 Connecticut
GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | DIGITAL ROSTER CARD | TICKETS. FRIARS SET TO HOST CONNECTICUT AT ALUMNI HALL... The Friars will host Connecticut in BIG EAST play on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on SNY.
No. 17/17 Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 16/15 Xavier in Overtime, 85-83
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The No. 17/17 Providence College men's basketball team was defeated the No. 16/15 Xavier Musketeers (18-5, 10-2 BIG EAST), 85-83, in overtime on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Friars fell to 17-6 on the season and 9-3 in BIG EAST play.
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious past
PROVIDENCE, RI. - Providence is progressing in addressing economic disparity caused by slavery in the United States with a reparations program. The city allocated $10 million from re-appropriated federal COVID-19 response funds for the program, which was signed into law by former Mayor Jorge Elorza. However, the program has faced criticism for its perceived limited benefits for descendants of slaves, who are historically marginalized.
Black-Owned Restaurants in Providence, Rhode Island
Featuring everything from Southern soul food to traditional African and Caribbean cuisines, Providence is home to a wide variety of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and even a tea shop. Enjoy one of The District's signature pizzas for dinner or indulge your sweet tooth at brunch with the decadent Tres Leches...
RI native to compete on next season of ‘Survivor’
Perreault, an insurance agent, said he decided to apply because of his experience living in the foster care system for five years.
Biden administration awards Rhode island $32 million in road improvement grants
(WJAR) — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will award Rhode Island $32 million in grant money to improve roads in Providence. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of its Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program (SS4A). $27 million of...
Dangerous, Bitter Cold, A Concern For All
All of Rhode Island except for Block Island is under a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. During this time frame, the weather service says the Ocean State is expected to calculate wind chills as low as thirty degrees below zero.
Fall River unveils new city logo
Following a public design contest, Fall River revealed its new city logo Tuesday.
Smiley names four new members to Providence School Board
Four new members joined the Providence School Board following their Jan. 19 approval by the Providence City Council. The members, nominated by Mayor Brett Smiley, join the nine-person board at a crucial time as officials prepare for the possible 2024 return of the Providence Public School District to city control after a five-year state takeover.
Providence school administrator placed on paid leave over ‘coyote’ email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence school official who sent an email to school staff soliciting funds to pay a “coyote” for a student has been placed on paid leave. A spokesperson for the Providence School District confirmed Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey is on paid leave pending an investigation.
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
Throwback: A Roger Williams Park Zoo hedgehog tries to usurp Punxsutawney Phil
(WJAR) — For Groundhog Day in 1997, NBC 10’s R.J. Heim spoke with experts at Roger Williams Park Zoo about the abilities of a hedgehog to sniff out the weather. One sign to determine if it will be a long winter is to observe the hedgehog’s fat levels. If he is packing some extra weight, he is said to be preparing for a long winter.
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to rise in value tremendously. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +8.4% to $356,819.
