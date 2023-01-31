Read full article on original website
Related
Push for paid family leave in Maine
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. The 42nd president,...
Maine lawmaker facing criminal charges removed from committee
AUGUSTA, Maine — A Democratic lawmaker indicted on a forgery charge has been stripped of his only committee assignment. House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat, removed Rep. Clinton E. Collamore Sr. of Waldoboro, from the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee this week. The move puts more pressure on...
Lawmaker proposes allowing armed teachers in Maine schools
AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican lawmakers said it's time to beef up security in Maine schools, either with armed security officers or by allowing teachers to be armed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a gun on school property. Saying “the time has come,” Foster said he began thinking about arming school staff after a school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed in 2018. Last year, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.
Mills nominates veteran York County justice to state's supreme court
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday her nomination for a Maine court system veteran to serve on the state's supreme court. Mills nominated Superior Court Justice Wayne R. Douglas, 71, to serve as an Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, a news release from Mills' office said.
Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap
PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital. There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.
Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
Several proposed bills in Maine legislature aim at helping renters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Martin Ali has lived at Redbank Village apartments for the last year and a half. He remembers the spotlight his complex was in vividly. "Since we came here, we started looking for a new place," Ali said. He added that his rent hikes weren't as severe as others had it.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
Here's how to check the status of your $450 relief check in Maine
MAINE, USA — As the bitter cold heads our way for the weekend, so is some money to help people keep warm. Governor Janet Mills said the first round of the $450 one-time heating assistance checks are now in the mail and should arrive later this week. An estimated...
Maine PUC votes to allow wind and utility project to move forward
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for 900,000 homes in New England along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The unanimous...
Competition failing to produce lower electric rates, report says
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s public advocate wants to scrap the competitive process for electricity vendors for residential consumers, saying the current competitive system has failed to produce lower rates. Residential customers statewide would be better served if they all used the same “standard offer” rate produced by a...
Maine Medical Center surpasses fundraising goal
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest hospital closed out a fundraising campaign to improve its systems with $29 million more than expected. The Next150 campaign supports the hospital's mission through facility expansion and modernization, workforce development, and innovation and clinical research. In June, MMC extended the campaign beyond its original goal of $150 million to further support its building and workforce development goals.
Maine kids finding guidance from mentors called 'Bigs'
WESTBROOK, Maine — Sometimes, there's a single person who comes around, like a coach or a mentor, who changes our lives in ways we might never have imagined. Now, there's opportunity to be that figure for somebody else. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is a mentorship program...
Maine ski areas cut back hours, operations due to artic blast
BRIDGTON, Maine — At Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton, Ski Patrol Director Nathan Maclure said they're used to chilly temperatures, but Friday's weather was different. "This certainly airs on the side of extreme for sure," Maclure said. "It’s the coldest day we’ve had here in a few seasons."
Not all schools have submitted lead testing samples, Maine CDC reports
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine CDC Drinking Water Program is reaching out to roughly 70 schools that still have not submitted test results for lead after a 2019 bill became law in the state legislature. That law requires all K-12 schools in Maine to test drinking water for lead....
Broccoli takeover: Several Maine colleges, universities participate in new initiative
MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, colleges all across the state were enticed with broccoli-inspired menus. The University of Maine system, along with Thomas College, Southern Maine Community College, Maine Maritime Academy, and the Maine College of Art & Design are collaborating with Sodexo, a global food services company, to create special lunch menus centered around broccoli.
Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded $500K toward broadband access
MAINE, USA — Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced Tuesday that $500,000 in federal funds will go toward improving high-speed internet access for members of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point. The funding is part of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP), according...
Maine breaks drug overdose record for third year in a row
MAINE, USA — For the first time, drug deaths in Maine surpassed 700 last year, according to a new Maine Attorney General's Office report. In 2022, 716 people reportedly died from a drug overdose in the state. In 2021, the number of deaths reached 631. This is the third year in a row the state has set a new record for drug overdose fatalities.
Mail delivery woes continue
PORTLAND, Maine — Many people across the state have been expressing frustration about the lack of mail they report receiving from U.S. Postal Service. Some Maine residents have said this issue has been going on for six months to a year now, with no sign of it getting any better after the winter holiday season.
Maine chocolatier prepares for busiest day of the year: Valentine's Day
PORTLAND, Maine — February first marks National Dark Chocolate Day. To celebrate the occasion NEWS CENTER Maine reporter Hannah Yechivi spent the morning making chocolate with Dean Bingham, co-owner of Dean's Sweets, at one of the two storefronts he and his wife, Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, run. Bingham said making...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0