NEWS CENTER Maine

Push for paid family leave in Maine

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. The 42nd president,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lawmaker proposes allowing armed teachers in Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican lawmakers said it's time to beef up security in Maine schools, either with armed security officers or by allowing teachers to be armed. A bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Foster, R-Dexter, would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a gun on school property. Saying “the time has come,” Foster said he began thinking about arming school staff after a school shooting in Florida in which 17 people were killed in 2018. Last year, a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dr. Nirav Shah is leaving Maine, but says he'll be back

AUGUSTA, Maine — Nirav Shah has had a major impact on Maine in a short time. Now he’s leaving for a bigger job, but said he plans to come back. "Leaving professionally is very hard but because of the connections and roots we have... we are not necessarily leaving the state, We are keeping the house here and will come back as often as the schedule allows."
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Medical Center surpasses fundraising goal

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's largest hospital closed out a fundraising campaign to improve its systems with $29 million more than expected. The Next150 campaign supports the hospital's mission through facility expansion and modernization, workforce development, and innovation and clinical research. In June, MMC extended the campaign beyond its original goal of $150 million to further support its building and workforce development goals.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Broccoli takeover: Several Maine colleges, universities participate in new initiative

MAINE, USA — On Tuesday, colleges all across the state were enticed with broccoli-inspired menus. The University of Maine system, along with Thomas College, Southern Maine Community College, Maine Maritime Academy, and the Maine College of Art & Design are collaborating with Sodexo, a global food services company, to create special lunch menus centered around broccoli.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Passamaquoddy Tribe awarded $500K toward broadband access

MAINE, USA — Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced Tuesday that $500,000 in federal funds will go toward improving high-speed internet access for members of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point. The funding is part of the National Telecommunications & Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP), according...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine breaks drug overdose record for third year in a row

MAINE, USA — For the first time, drug deaths in Maine surpassed 700 last year, according to a new Maine Attorney General's Office report. In 2022, 716 people reportedly died from a drug overdose in the state. In 2021, the number of deaths reached 631. This is the third year in a row the state has set a new record for drug overdose fatalities.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mail delivery woes continue

PORTLAND, Maine — Many people across the state have been expressing frustration about the lack of mail they report receiving from U.S. Postal Service. Some Maine residents have said this issue has been going on for six months to a year now, with no sign of it getting any better after the winter holiday season.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

