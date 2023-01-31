Read full article on original website
White House Launches New Push to Help States Remove Lead Pipes That Carry Drinking Water
This story was originally published by Pennsylvania Capital-Star. The White House on Friday announced plans to speed up the use of infrastructure law funds to replace lead pipes in underserved communities, with a focus on Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin beginning this year. The four states, each led by...
A New Bill in Washington State Seeks to Reduce Unneeded Packaging
The potato chip bag. The toothpaste tube. The pizza box. These are some of the most common household packages, and yet, they often aren’t recyclable. Instead, they end up in landfills. That, according to Washington state Rep. Liz Berry, needs to change. “We're leaving so much material on the...
As More Electric Vehicles Hit Roads, States Look to Replace the Gas Tax
State lawmakers have long known the day was coming when they would have to figure out a way to tax electric vehicle users to maintain their roads. Still reliant on the gas tax, states are seeing those revenues shrink as more and more people get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.
