Is the 'That '90s Show' Theory About Leia's Real Dad True?
After 18 years, the set of the successful 90s-early 2000s sitcom, That '70s Show, has gotten some use. In Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman's (Debra Jo Rupp) world, it has been 15 years since their house has been full of dumbass teenagers. Red has been pleased, but Kitty decidedly has not. On January 19, the highly anticipated That '90s Show premiered on Netflix with Smith and Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty and cameos from several other original cast members (Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Wilmer Valderrama).
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
Angela Bassett’s Amanda Waller Was the Only Good Thing About ‘Green Lantern’
There wasn't much to appreciate about 2011’s Green Lantern despite it starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The movie pulled in less than $220 million at the box office and is widely considered a flop in the genre. Under the shadow at the time, though, was Angela Bassett, who made her debut into the world of superheroes as Amanda Waller. What Bassett accomplished in a few scenes helped to establish a character for the first time on the big screen - one that will now have her own series, Waller, with Viola Davis as the titular character - and it got Bassett’s name on the radar for future superhero projects. Years after playing Waller, Bassett would join the MCU as Ramonda, the mother to T’Challa and Shuri, in the Black Panther franchise, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the second film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a movie that didn't offer much, it's pretty easy to say that the small performance of Bassett had some major payoffs.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
Eugenio Derbez on Why 'Radical' Was His Most Challenging Movie Yet
I was lucky enough to screen Christopher Zalla’s Radical prior to Sundance to prepare for this interview. While watching it, it was abundantly clear that Zalla, Eugenio Derbez, and the rest of the team made something special. Sure enough, Radical not only received a rave response out of its premiere screening in Park City, but it also went on to win the Festival Favorite Award.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Rodrigo Santoro on 'Wolf Pack' and Why the Story Struck a Chord With Them
From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.
Paul Mescal & 9 Best Lone Acting Oscar Nominees of All Time
More often than not, actors who get Oscar nominations do so for critically acclaimed movies that get a few more nods in Hollywood's most prestigious awards ceremony. Occasionally, though, an actor or actress signifies their film's only Oscar nomination. These are admirable thespians who don't rely on the Academy's love for their film to get praised for their work, from Charlize Theron's performance in Monsterto Paul Mescal getting his first Oscar nomination for Aftersun, one of the saddest movies of 2022.
'Rye Lane' Cast & Director on the Strange & Messy Charm of Their Impossibly Sweet Romcom
You’ve never seen a romantic comedy quite like Raine Allen-Miller's Rye Lane. Not only is the film oozing with style, passion, and authorial expressivity, but it also features two fantastic lead performances that confirm no other actors could have brought Yas and Dom to screen quite like Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 4 Images Preview Jeffrey Pierce and Melanie Lynskey’s New Characters
The Last Of Us delivered another brilliant episode of television earlier this week covering the beautiful love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was a romance that was only alluded to in the game and putting the pair of survivors front in center in Episode 3 was the biggest/most emotional change from game to screen so far. With Episode 4 premiering on Sunday, changes and new additions to the story will continue with the introduction of original characters Perry and Kathleen, played by Jeffery Pierce and Melanie Lynskey respectively. Now, new images for Episode 4 tease that the pair may not be Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) friends.
9 Great Depression-Era Shows Like '1923' to Watch Next
It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone empire has become something of a cultural phenomenon, and the latest prequel series 1923 is no different. Starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the leaders of the post-Great War Dutton clan, the series has been explosive from the get-go and promises just as spectacular an ending as the previous prequel series 1883. Narrated by Isabel May, the show tackles Great Depression-era issues in a Prohibition-era time, which makes sense when you consider that the Depression started a bit earlier in Montana.
'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' & 9 Other Emotional Animated Movies
It's something of a misconception that animated movies are only for kids. It's become less pronounced in recent decades, but there is still a certain stigma surrounding adults watching animated movies in certain parts of the world. It can be fairly confusing to see, because many animated movies out there are more than capable of impacting adults emotionally, as the following examples demonstrate.
10 Actors With First-Time Oscar Nominations This Year (2023)
The Oscar nominations for this year have provided some incredibly surprising first-time nominees, including long-time acting legends like Colin Farrell and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to them, Angela Bassett has been nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a first-time nomination for a Marvel film. While there are always snubs that leave fans upset, this year viewers can say that the Oscars did indeed deliver on some much-deserved nominations.
10 of the Best Meryl Streep Supporting Performances of All Time
Meryl Streep is a legendary figure in the film industry thanks to her history of memorable major performances such as Sophie Zawistowska in Sophie's Choice or Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady and high-profile awards. Some even think that Streep’s presence guarantees a fantastic movie. In addition to all...
'Mary Shelley's Frankenstein': The (Almost) Perfect Adaptation of a Horror Classic
There are few words more synonymous with horror than Frankenstein. The story of the gifted but narcissistic Victor Frankenstein and his misguided pursuit to reanimate the dead is arguably the genre’s most enduring tale, and its flexibility has allowed for a constant stream of fresh interpretations that has made it a favorite for budding writers everywhere. It’s been over two hundred years since Mary Shelley composed her mournful ode to parental neglect and scientific experimentation gone wrong during the volcanic winter of 1816 (the so-called Year Without a Summer), and while time has done nothing to diminish its brilliance, the lax approach taken by its countless adaptations in the years since has made the original story appear increasingly disparate. Shelley’s novel is a very different beast than what centuries worth of reimaginings have decided the stereotypical image should be, and while a few have flirted with sticking closer to her vision, none have embraced this idea better than Kenneth Branagh’s appropriately titled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein – a flawed but nevertheless compelling film that remains the strongest adaption of horror’s greatest story.
Remember When George Lucas Asked David Lynch to Direct a Star Wars Movie?
The Disney era of Lucafilm has led to many potential Star Wars directors being announced, and then denied an opportunity to direct one of the franchise’s installments. Potential interesting auteurs that at one point were involved with a Star Wars project include Colin Trevorrow, Josh Trank, J.D. Dillard, Zack Snyder, Steven Daldry, James Mangold, and Matthew Vaughn among others, but Lucasfilm and Kathy Kennedy have been strict in greenlighting new films in the galaxy far, far away. Ironically, the chaos over who could potentially direct a Star Wars film was mirrored 40 years ago when a desperate George Lucas attempted to find a new director for Return of the Jedi. Strangely, one of the maverick filmmakers he approached was David Lynch.
What Is Elseworlds? Explaining James Gunn’s Plan for Movies Outside the DCU
James Gunn has finally revealed how he plans to bring the DCU to life and all of it hinges on the success of a shared universe and an Elseworlds strategy. Elseworlds was a DC Comics publishing imprint started in 1989 that presented stories set outside the DC Universe's main continuity. These stories typically featured alternate versions of well-known characters and explored "what if" scenarios. The Elseworlds stories offered a fresh perspective on familiar characters and allowed creators to take the characters in new and different directions.
10 Great Horror Movies Recommended by Jordan Peele
Ever since his outstanding directorial debut Get Out, Jordan Peele has been sweeping horror fans off their feet with his incredible innovative works that even got him an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, along with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The filmmaker's love for horror is evident through his work, a fact that reflects in the quality of his projects.
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
Where Was 'Knock at the Cabin' Filmed?
M. Night Shyamalan's new psychological thriller, Knock at the Cabin, has hit theaters, and is another twisty, high-concept piece that stars Dave Bautista alongside Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, and Kristen Cui. The filmmaker's 25th film follows the story of a small family that are seeking to escape for a weekend vacation at a small, remote cabin when they are confronted by Bautista, who leads an unsavory group of strangers that inform them that they have to make a decision to avoid a disatrous apocalypse. It is the latest project from the curve ball ending, master of twist Shyamalan who is best known for his rich, dark films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and Split.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4 Ending Explained: Ellie Needs Redemption, Just Like Joel
Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us. The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us set the audience’s expectations by promising the series would tell the story of Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) redemption. It’s not random that we get to watch Joel as a hardworking father before the death of Sarah (Nico Parker) on the verge of the apocalypse. 20 years later, he’s a ruthless criminal with a lot of blood on his hands. However, once he’s tasked with protecting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel gets a second chance at becoming the man his daughter would like him to be.
