Two Buhl students representing Idaho at All-Northwest
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two students at Buhl High School found a passion for music at a young age. But for Giianni Faught and Mason DuBois, their paths to the stage couldn’t be more different. “Something I really just worked hard and pursued all my life up to...
Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports. The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award. According...
BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the...
Minico, Jerome punch tickets to Great Basin Conference championship game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome girls basketball team beat Twin Falls in a thriller to clinch a spot in the Great Basin Conference championship game. 4A GREAT BASIN GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. (3) Jerome 40, (2) Twin Falls 38. (1) Minico 65, (4) Mountain Home 43. Minico...
Oakley, Raft River advance to 1A DI Snake River Conference title game
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1A DI Snake River Conference girls basketball championship game is set. The top-two seeds, Oakley and Raft River, won their tournament semifinal games Thursday. (1) Oakley 49, (4) Carey 33. (2) Raft River 54, (3) Murtaugh 53. The Hornets and Trojans will square off...
Lighthouse Lions stay alive in 1A D1 tournament with last-second win over Murtaugh
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Lions hang to top the Murtaugh Red Devils 45-44. Brooklyn Ramirez hit a free throw with 4.6 seconds remaining to push the Lions to the dramatic win. Ramirez finished with 9 points, the Lions were lead by Jordan Wolverton’s 17.
