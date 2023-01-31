ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rupert, ID

Two Buhl students representing Idaho at All-Northwest

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two students at Buhl High School found a passion for music at a young age. But for Giianni Faught and Mason DuBois, their paths to the stage couldn’t be more different. “Something I really just worked hard and pursued all my life up to...
Former Twin Falls girls basketball coach given ‘Trailblazer’ award

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nancy Jones is synonymous with girls basketball in Twin Falls, and now she is being recognized for her contributions towards girls and women in sports. The Former Twin Falls High School girls basketball coach has been awarded Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award. According...
BLM to host public open house meetings on proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Shoshone Field Office is hosting both in-person and virtual open house meetings on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Lava Ridge Wind Project. These open houses are scheduled during the comment period to share information and help the...
Oakley, Raft River advance to 1A DI Snake River Conference title game

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 1A DI Snake River Conference girls basketball championship game is set. The top-two seeds, Oakley and Raft River, won their tournament semifinal games Thursday. (1) Oakley 49, (4) Carey 33. (2) Raft River 54, (3) Murtaugh 53. The Hornets and Trojans will square off...
