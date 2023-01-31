MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Pretty much perfect weather for all the fun events going on today! If you’re headed to the Senior Bowl it will be a little bit chilly for tailgating, but it will warm up around lunchtime and it will be very pleasant when the game begins with temps around 60.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO