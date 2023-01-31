Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard Community Center set for reopening
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Community Center, located at 2500 West Main Street, is having a ceremony tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the reopening. The free public facility will provide programs and activities for the older community of Prichard with fitness classes, recreational activities and educational programs. Activities...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several parades in Downtown Mobile this weekend mean Mardi Gras is in full swing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a lively day in the Port City as two parades made their way down the streets of Downtown Mobile. Several folks said the mild weather made today’s parades the best place to be. The first parade, Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Drivers,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers enjoy good times as parade takes to the streets of Elberta
ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - The good times were also rolling in Baldwin County Saturday as people in Elberta lined the streets for the city’s Mardi Gras parade. One paradegoer told FOX10 News about what the parade means to the residents of Elberta. “It’s good vibes. Happiness. Come seeing everybody...
WALA-TV FOX10
New FOX 10 News Mardi Gras float celebrates WALA 70 years of broadcasting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re lucky -- part of the fun during carnival season -- is riding on a float. FOX 10 has had a float for years -- that just underwent a major overhaul. Our Lee Peck has been following the progress the last couple of months and has the big reveal!
WALA-TV FOX10
City gives walking tour to highlight Brookley by the Bay plans
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Earlier this week we saw the future plans for Brookley by the Bay and on Saturday the public got a walking tour of the site. It comes after months to create a master plan for the 98-acre park just beyond Brookley Aeroplex. It’s all designed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Parade goers excited to kickoff Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The sights of Mardi Gras in Downtown Mobile are a welcome sight to people in the port city. “We’re always excited about it. We come down here every year, put a camper out, we have a lot of fellowship,” said Lee Gates. “We cook, we eat. We enjoy Mardi Gras.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Thousands come out to enjoy free Nelly concert at Mardi Gras Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Friday night was the first big event in downtown Mobile since the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. Thousands of people also packed the streets for the city’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season. There was a huge show of force Friday from Mobile Police.
WALA-TV FOX10
The story behind the 2023 MAMGA Queen’s royal attire
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 2023 MAMGA Queen Richlyn Pugh’s royal attire pays homage to MAMGA’s rich 85-year history. It chronicles the Kings and Queens from 1940-2023. The Queen’s Aunt and local couturier, Rasa Lee Douglas, was entrusted with the task of bringing the Queen’s vision to life.
WALA-TV FOX10
Special Gifts for Valentine’s Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each Valentine’s Day, people give their significant other special gifts to show love. Most ‘lovers’ have great intentions to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts, but often wait too long and wind up getting gifts that fail to express true feelings. Claudia Lombana shared some unique and special gift suggestions for lovers and even for pets that are also a special part of the family.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday weather!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pretty much perfect weather once again! After a cool, crisp start we will warm up rapidly and highs will hit the mid to upper 60s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there’s no chance of rain. The Massacre Island Secret Society rolls...
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful weather for Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Pretty much perfect weather for all the fun events going on today! If you’re headed to the Senior Bowl it will be a little bit chilly for tailgating, but it will warm up around lunchtime and it will be very pleasant when the game begins with temps around 60.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 goes red for National Wear Red Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The nation is going red and so is the FOX10 News family. Today is National Wear Red Day. The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The national campaign hopes to bring attention to cardiovascular disease and to help save lives.
WALA-TV FOX10
Chatting with Van Williams
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Van Williams sits down with us to tell us all about his new album. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Tyree Nichols and police reform
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this week’s Perspectives With Eric Reynolds, a conversation about the death of Tyree Nichols and police reform. Eric speaks with Robert Clopton from the Mobile NAACP, former Mobile City Council President Rev. Clinton Johnson, and Rev. David Edwards, the President of People United to Advance the Dream.
WALA-TV FOX10
National Caregivers Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Caregivers Day is February 17th. The National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) and AARP’s Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 data reveals an increase in the number of family caregivers in the United States, with family caregivers now encompassing more than one in five Americans. What’s bad is the study notes their health is worsening as the demand for caregiving rises with an aging population.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 man shot near Warsaw Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said one man was shot near Warsaw Avenue today and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported the hospital and MPD said no arrest has been made yet. We will update this story as more information becomes available. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak making progress in returning to Gulf Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re starting to see real signs of passenger rail service returning to the Coast. Amtrak sings are now up in Downtown Gulfport at the site of the planned train stop, the depot near the Hancock Whitney building. The platforms are also now complete for the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football Friday 02/03/2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In one of our last ‘Football Fridays’ of the season, it’s all things Senior Bowl as the big game kicks off tomorrow in Mobile. FOX10′s Emily Cochran joined us for a practice wrap up from Hancock-Whitney Stadium. For a look at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Ralston Road shooting leaves 1 injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in Mobile late Friday night has left one person injured and the shooter at large. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Ralston Road at approximately 10:55 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers discovered that the male victim had been shot by a known male subject.
