Partisan divide over education goes beyond critical race theory

WASHINGTON — The College Board announced last week that it was revising the curriculum of its new Advanced Placement African American studies course, removing elements about Black writers associated with critical race theory, as well as content relating to Black LGBTQ issues and Black feminism. It also added “Black conservatism” as an idea for a research project.
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
The political state of the Biden presidency remains lackluster, poll shows

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The U.S. military spots suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana. ... President Biden and VP Harris deliver remarks at DNC meeting. ... GOP leaders tap Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver State of the Union response. ... Republicans vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China

The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
