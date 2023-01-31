Read full article on original website
House Intel chair Mike Turner criticizes Biden for lacking urgency in handling of Chinese spy balloon
Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the chair of the Intelligence Committee, criticized the Biden administration Sunday over its timing in taking down the Chinese surveillance balloon off South Carolina. “The president taking it down over the Atlantic is sort of like tackling the quarterback after the game is over,” Turner said...
Partisan divide over education goes beyond critical race theory
WASHINGTON — The College Board announced last week that it was revising the curriculum of its new Advanced Placement African American studies course, removing elements about Black writers associated with critical race theory, as well as content relating to Black LGBTQ issues and Black feminism. It also added “Black conservatism” as an idea for a research project.
Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
Fallout from suspected spy balloon kills 'huge propaganda win' for China
Until it was shot down it appeared to be peacefully floating across American airspace. But on the ground the suspected use of a spy balloon triggered a diplomatic maelstrom, and experts say it has undermined efforts to repair relations between the U.S. and China. “This incident is incredibly embarrassing for...
Afro Latino scholars and activists slam Gov. DeSantis' dissection of AP African American studies
Educator and community activist Ted Victor was outraged when he learned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had decided an Advanced Placement African American studies course his daughter planned to take “significantly lacks educational value.”. “No educational value, like something you can discard, something you can just throw away, something that...
American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine
Family members say prominent U.S. medic Pete Reed was killed while volunteering in eastern Ukraine. NBC's Raf Sanchez reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
Another Chinese spy balloon was spotted by the Biden administration before, House Intel chair says
House Intelligence Chair Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) says the Biden administration needs to "come forward" and say they failed to prepare after the "first time" there was a Chinese spy balloon spotted in continental U.S. Feb. 5, 2023.
House Republicans float one spending cut in a debt ceiling bill: Unspent Covid money
WASHINGTON — There’s no Republican plan, let alone a bill, to resolve the debt ceiling problem. But some GOP lawmakers are floating one idea to include in a package: rescinding approved but unspent Covid relief funds. Taking back the unused pandemic response money “certainly could” be in a...
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.
NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
Biden delivers remarks on the economy in Philadelphia
Watch live coverage as President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the economy during a visit to Philadelphia.Feb. 3, 2023.
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon, resulting in a tense exchange between the two nations
The U.S. downed the Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday, a U.S. official said, setting off a tense exchange between the two nations. An F-22 raptor with a single missile shot down the balloon at 2:39 p.m., according to a senior defense official. It was between 60,000 to 65,000 feet in the air when it was downed.
Biden says U.S. is 'gonna take care' of Chinese spy balloon
President Joe Biden on Saturday briefly spoke about the Chinese spy balloon that has been hovering over the U.S. over the past few days as the Federal Aviation Administration paused departures and arrivals at three airports in the Carolinas. Asked by a reporter if the U.S. will shoot down the...
The political state of the Biden presidency remains lackluster, poll shows
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... The U.S. military spots suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over Montana. ... President Biden and VP Harris deliver remarks at DNC meeting. ... GOP leaders tap Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver State of the Union response. ... Republicans vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Full Booker: America is ‘in a moral moment’ to advance police reform
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discusses competition with China and the future of police reform during an interview with Meet the Press. Feb. 5, 2023.
Biden is looking to ‘change the news’ away from Chinese spy balloon, Turner says
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, House Intel Chair Mike Turner (R-Ohio) discusses President Biden’s handling of classified documents and national security priorities.Feb. 5, 2023.
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
Biden or bust: Democratic insiders are all in for Biden 2024
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden had one question for Democratic power brokers at a campaign-style rally Friday: “Are you with me?”. The roars of approval and chants of “four more years!” at the Democratic National Committee’s Winter Meeting indicated they were all in for Biden 2024.
U.S. officials offer to update congressional leaders on recovered classified files
Biden administration officials are offering top congressional leaders a briefing on classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, two sources familiar with discussions said. The officials had not yet scheduled a briefing, because, they said, priority goes...
Booker: U.S. needs to unite with allies to control 'Chinese aggression'
During an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) discusses the White House's strategy with China and how it compares to that of the Trump administration. Feb. 5, 2023.
Chuck Todd: Escalation in U.S.-China tensions points to ‘failed’ bets for democratic reforms
A Chinese surveillance balloon downed off the coast of the Carolinas set off a wave of political finger-pointing. The back-and-forth between the U.S. and China following the discovery of the balloon is just the latest escalation of tensions between the two powers -- as China tries to rehabilitate its image on the world stage.Feb. 5, 2023.
