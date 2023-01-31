Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best HP laptop deals: HP Envy, HP Spectre x360, and more
A staple of the modern electronics and computing industry, HP has stood the test of time, and that’s not because of luck. After leading the industry during the PC revolution that brought computers into millions of homes during the late 20th century, the brand continues to offer some of the best computers in the 21st century. When it comes to laptops, the HP logo graces all kinds, including budget-friendly, Windows laptops and Chromebooks, cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops, and powerful gaming machines. At any given time, you’ll find HP laptop deals featured in lists galore, with mentions in the best laptop deals, the best Chromebook deals, and even great gaming laptop deals. The deals are plentiful so there should be an HP laptop out there that will suit your needs and budget. Because there are so many, we want to help you find that special device, so we’ve rounded up some of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail this month.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: A powerful laptop over $450 off and more
In the mood for some shopping? Want the added thrill of saving a buck? We’ve got the best options on tech-related products across the internet today. Be sure to head over to our dedicated deals section to find more contained lists, as this one will include a smorgasbord of gear. For example, if you need a new grill before summer returns, see our best grill deals guide. If you want to secure and monitor your home, check out the best security camera deals. Or, if you’re tired of sitting so much while you work, take a look at the best standing desk deals. Essentially, there are a lot of options and you’ll definitely be able to find what you’re looking for if you want something more specific. Otherwise, read on for today’s best deals.
notebookcheck.net
The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 with an Nvidia RTX A2000 is not worth it
Alder Lake Business Intel Laptop Review Snippet Workstation ThinkPad. Anyone in the market for a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 G1 is spoiled for choice. Processor, display, RAM, SSD, and numerous other options, are everywhere to be found. That also applies to the graphics chips on offer. Nvidia alone has the RTX A1000, RTX A2000, RTX A3000, RTX A4500 and RTX A5500.
Grab an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU for Only $177: Real Deals
The 5700X is an eight-core 16-thread processor and has a 4.6 GHz boost clock — this could be a massive upgrade on an older 3000-series processor, especially at this low price.
Digital Trends
Best Alienware Deals: Save on gaming laptops, PCs and monitors
Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that’s become synonymous with powerful gaming PCs and gaming gear, and for good reason. Gamers all around the world recognize the Alienware logo, as that little Martian’s head is seen on devices with a premium design and top-of-the-line features. Alienware products don’t come cheap, but fortunately, there are laptop deals, monitor deals, and other kinds of offers that will let you enjoy significant savings. For example, Alienware regularly features in some of the best gaming PC deals, and also in some of the best gaming laptops deals. You’ll notice right away, however, there are a lot of discounts and offers to sift through. To help you out, here’s our roundup of the best Alienware deals that you can shop right now.
The Galaxy S23 is the easiest phone I've ever set up
Thanks to Google Fast Pair, transferring all my old phone's stuff took mere seconds.
pocketnow.com
The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet is currently 24 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It seems that February is a great moment to upgrade your laptop, as we have seen amazing deals on Apple’s M1 and M2-powered MacBook Air models, Razer gaming laptops, and more. The latest offers from Amazon now feature the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet, which now sells for $1,360 after picking up a 24 percent discount.
TrustedReviews
Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?
With the release of the latest batch of Galaxy Book 3 laptops, we want to find out how they stack up against Apple’s MacBook line. Samsung has surprised everyone with the release of four new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. With a batch of new laptops on the market, we want to see how the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro compares to one of the most popular laptops – the MacBook Air M2.
CNET
Save Up to $150 on Google Pixel Phones and Chromecast
There are many great options for phones and streaming devices out there, with Apple, Amazon and Samsung usually topping the list. But Google is also a worthy contender, and right now you can get some great discounts on Google products at Amazon. Over 15 Google Pixel phones are discounted on...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 4K UHD monitor now 34% off on Amazon
Released at the end of March 2022 alongside the 32-inch UltraSharp U3223QE as the first two monitors to feature LG's IPS Black technology which provides a contrast ratio of 2000:1, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is now available on Amazon for US$518.00. This is the result of a 34% discount on the US$779.99 list price.
Ars Technica
Best deals on accessories for your new MacBook Pro M2
If you’ve purchased or are considering buying Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Pro—which comes with even more processing power and longer battery life than last generation’s M1 model—you’ll definitely want to pick up a few extra accessories to get the most out of your laptop.
Ars Technica
Samsung Galaxy S23 is official, with special-edition Qualcomm chip
It's a new year, and that means it's time for a new Samsung flagship. The Galaxy S23 series is official, with a tweaked design for the cheaper models and a big SoC change for international users. As always, there are three models: the 6.1-inch Galaxy S23, 6.6-inch S23 Plus, and 6.8-inch S23 Ultra.
Intel's new $249 GPU price wipes out Nvidia at the entry-level
The Arc A750 is much more competitive thanks to a price cut, but availability will be a big factor in Intel's success.
IGN
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra First Impressions
Samsung India just launched its latest lineup of Galaxy devices in the Indian market. This lineup of devices includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series and the Galaxy Book3 lineup of thin-and-light laptops. As part of the launch, the company has shared information about the pricing and availability of most of the devices launched. The Book3 Series features the latest 13th-gen Intel Core H-Series processors with 45W TDP along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Max-Q GPUs.
AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs with 3D V-Cache will start shipping later this month
AMD just confirmed pricing and availability for its Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs. The first wave of the chips ships later in February, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D will launch in April.
Digital Trends
Add 2TB of storage to your PS5 with an SSD and save $70 with this deal
Samsung has a great deal right now on one of the best SSDs around for improving your PS5’s storage situation. The Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is normally priced at $270 but right now, you can buy it for $200. A saving of $70, this is the ideal time to upgrade your PS5 storage while still gaining tremendous value for money. It’s quick to install and makes a huge difference. Hit the buy button below or read on while we explain all.
Digital Trends
I found the best (and only sensible) PC case for the RTX 4090
Finding a proper PC case for extra-large GPUs like the RTX 4090 has become damn near impossible. We’ve all seen this monstrous graphics card being haphazardly stuffed into PC cases left and right, resulting in melted power cables and potential fires. Contents. So, when I came across the Hyte’s...
Digital Trends
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
Samsung has finally revealed the next generation of Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. Though you can preorder the Galaxy S23 right now, the phones won’t be shipping until February 17, 2023. But you can always start prepping for your shiny new toy by picking up some of the best Galaxy S23 cases and S23 screen protectors right now.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a big sale on business laptops — up to $2,500 off
Dell has launched a massive sale on its wide range of business laptops, so if you’re in the market for one, you should definitely check out the brand’s offers. There’s surely something for you from one of the best laptop brands, no matter your budget. To help you decide what to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals in Dell’s ongoing sale, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these because stocks are going quickly.
Digital Trends
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
Intel’s Arc GPUs are here, and (assuming you can find one), they’re reasonably priced and we’re impressed with their capabilities, even when paired with a Ryzen processor. But PC gamers like to tinker, and we know that many of you are wondering how to overclock Arc GPUs to maximize their performance.
Comments / 0