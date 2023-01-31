ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman says police reform couldn't have stopped 'evil' in Tyre Nichols beating

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Jim Jordan says no amount of law or police reform could have prevented the "evil" that drove the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols .

Speaking on NBC's Meet The Press , the congressman said the officers involved in the attack lacked respect for human life.

He said he didn't "know that any law, any training, any reform" would have changed the actions of the men involved.

"I don't think these five guys represent the vast vast majority of law enforcement, but I don't know that there's anything we could do to stop that kind of evil," he said.

