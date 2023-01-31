University of Houston football to host TCU in Big 12 head-to-head debut

(SportsRadio 610) - The University of Houston will host national championship finalist TCU in its first Big 12 football game Sept. 16.

Houston opens the season at home against UTSA on Sept. 2, then visits Rice on Sept. 9. The schedule was released Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the Cougars' first season as a member of the Big 12.

Other notable home games include Sam Houston State on Sept. 23, West Virginia on Oct. 12 and Texas on Oct. 21. The Cougars host fellow Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Nov. 11.