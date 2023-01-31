Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Bad Boys 4 Announced With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning
Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Smith teased the announcement with a "hint" for viewers, playing "Shake Ya Tailfeather" from the Bad Boys II soundtrack through his car's speakers Bad Boys 4 is officially happening! Franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday, posting the same video that they each captioned, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!" The clip began with Smith, 54, recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers from that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
housebeautiful.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Fans Are Fuming Over Tom Cruise’s Shocking 2023 Oscars Snub
Top Gun: Maverick fans, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is flying to the 2023 Oscars...well, sort of. Just a few months after the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel debuted at the box office, it’s now receiving the recognition it deserves. On January 24, it was revealed that the Tom Cruise–led film was nominated at the 2023 Academy Awards. (The winners will be announced on March 12.) As the movie’s official Instagram shared, Top Gun: Maverick received a whooping six nods, including Best Picture.
‘Peacemaker’ Spinoff Series ‘Waller’ With Viola Davis A Go, ‘Doom Patrol’ Creator Jeremy Carver Joins As Scribe
Far from a surprise, DC co-Chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed that Waller, the spinoff of their Suicide Squad HBO Max series Peacemaker, was one of the first TV shows they’ll be hatching under their new DC universe, Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters.” Related Story James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More Related Story 'Batman II', James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' Get Release Dates As DC Plan Revealed Related Story DC Bosses "Didn't Fire" Henry Cavill; Talk Fate Of Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa,...
EW.com
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to reunite for fourth Bad Boys movie
Shake ya tailfeather: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite for a fourth Bad Boys movie, Sony confirmed. Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to return for this new installment, which is still early in pre-production. No plot details have been shared yet, but Smith will produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman, while Lawrence will executive produce with James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone.
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Hypes Trailer With Jason Momoa Set Photo
Vin Diesel is hyping the imminent arrival of the trailer for Fast X – and he's using co-star Jason Momoa to do it! Vin Diesel has posted yet another set photo from Fast X featuring himself and Jason Momoa – this time, the two action/superhero movie stars are seated on some stone guardrails for a highway, with a blue screen behind them – which will presumably later be filled-in with the visual effects needed to create some epic Fast & Furious vehicular mayhem.
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
NME
‘Batgirl’ movie was so bad it was “not releasable”, says DC Studios boss
DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has said that the shelved Batgirl movie was “not releasable”. The film, which starred Leslie Grace, Brandon Fraser and J.K. Simmons, was axed in 2022 following reports of poor test screenings. At the time, it was reported that the project was written off for tax purposes.
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
Batman and Robin, Superman and Supergirl Movies in the Works as DC Studios Reshapes
DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran said, "We'll incorporate characters from the past, but mostly we'll cast anew" A new slate of superhero movies has been unveiled, making way for new Batman and Superman portrayals. Writer/director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran became the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, formerly known as DC Films, at Warner Bros. this past October, promising a reconfiguration of the superhero franchise, a direct competitor with Disney's Marvel Studios. On Tuesday, Gunn and Safran previewed their vision for the first chapter of planned movies and television...
Polygon
Releasing Batgirl would have hurt DC universe, says new DC Studios head
DC has announced its latest slate of movies and shows, but there are still plenty of questions swirling around Warner Bros.’ recent cancelation of Batgirl, a movie that was apparently mostly finished. During DC’s announcement event on Monday, co-chairperson of DC Studios Peter Safran took some time to address these questions and shed a little more light on what went into shelving Batgirl and why he thought it was the right move.
ComicBook
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Batman’ Writer Tom King Is Part of DC Studio’s Creative Team
As successful as comic book movies are, there has always been a divide between the writers that create comics and the movies that are based on their comics. Royalties, attribution, and just overall recognition for comic creators have been a sore topic as of late. It makes the reveal that writer Tom King is included in the DC Studios writer’s room somewhat surprising.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney Set to Make a Splash at Super Bowl LVII
Disney has several major tentpole films slated for release in 2023 and according to a new report, marketing for them is going into high gear. Deadline reports that Disney will be very active at this year’s Super Bowl, promoting as many as six of their upcoming films. Ant-Man and...
tvinsider.com
‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at HBO Max
Another DC Universe series bites the dust at HBO Max, in what has been a sweeping week for cancellations by the network. Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will not return for a fourth season. This follows last Wednesday’s cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol by HBO, leaving all...
murphysmultiverse.com
HBO Max Cancels Batman Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’
The most shocking news of all time has arrived, as HBO Max has axed another series, especially a DC-related one. As Titans and Doom Patrol are coming to an end, it seems that the third season of Pennyworth will also be it’s last. The series originally premiered on Epix back in 2019 only to find its third season as an HBO Max original last year.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Speaks Out on the Next 4 DC Projects and the Big DC Reset
Peter Safran and James Gunn‘s vision for the new DCU will kick off with the animated series Creature Commandoes, continue in the streaming series Waller and begin in earnest in 2025’s Superman: Legacy. However, there are four projects left over from the old regime that are set to debut before DC Studios projects begin rolling out. At a press event in Los Angeles, Gunn explained how those projects were viewed and what potential futures they might have.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Skinny on The DCU’s ‘Lanterns’
James Gunn and Peter Safran have revealed the first half of the first chapter of the new DCU. In total, 10 projects are expected to be rolled out by the end of 2027, with 5 films and 5 streaming series adding to the interconnected Gods and Monsters story of the DCU. With so much to take in, it can be a bit overwhelming. To make it easier, here’s the skinny on Lanterns.
Comments / 0