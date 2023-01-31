Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.

2 DAYS AGO