Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Casual-Chef Style While Cooking in Crop Top & Sweatpants

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Kristin Cavallari gave her effortless style a casual twist in the kitchen this week.

On Monday, the Uncommon James founder snapped videos for Instagram Stories — recorded by her son — while preparing dinner at home: steak, roasted cauliflower, and macaroni and cheese from her upcoming “Truly Simple” cookbook, which comes out on April 11.

For the occasion, Cavallari wore a cropped black hoodie with long sleeves. A pair of black sweatpants cozily finished her outfit.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari’s shoes could not be seen. However, she did accessorize with layered delicate gold earrings from her own jewelry brand Uncommon James’ new “Out of Office” collection. Her gold ear stacks included her $52 Dimensional ear jackets and $38 Simple stud earrings , as well as two styles — a stud and ear jacket — that are “coming soon.”

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

PHOTOS: Discover Kristin Cavallari’s street style moments over the years in the gallery.

Comments / 2

