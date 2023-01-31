Read full article on original website
Lil Wayne Announces 2023 Tour
Lil Wayne has announced a 28-city run of Spring 2023 tour dates across North America. After kicking off in Minneapolis on April 4th, the “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” will stop off in cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before closing out in Los Angeles on May 13th. See the full itinerary below.
How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé’s 2023 “Renaissance” Tour
Beyoncé will hit the road in 2023 to tour in support of her transformative three-act Renaissance project, as she announced on Wednesday (February 1st). Grab tickets here, and read on for more details including the on-sale date. What Is Beyoncé’s Next Tour? — Produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and...
Trivium and Beartooth Announce 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour
Trivium and Beartooth have announced an extensive 2023 US co-headlining tour presented by Knotfest Roadshow. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will support the run, which kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida, and runs through June 15th in Seattle. A Live Nation pre-sale begins today (January 31st) at noon ET via...
Pixies Expand 2023 North American Tour Dates
Pixies have expanded their 2023 North American headline tour with a new handful of dates announced today. Franz Ferdinand and Bully will join Pixies as supporting acts for the entire second leg, which kicks off June 8th in Boston. The run also includes stops in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, and more before wrapping up June 25th in Austin.
Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”
Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo. Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”
Alex Lahey Announces New Album The Answer Is Always Yes, Shares “Good Time”: Stream
Alex Lahey is returning May 19th with her latest album The Answer Is Always Yes. Along with the announcement, the Aussie singer-songwriter has shared the new single “Good Time” today, and unveiled North American tour dates for 2023. True to its title, The Answer Is Always Yes encapsulates...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream
Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates. After kicking off the trek on February 3rd...
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour
Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America. The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday. Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer. In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled...
Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour
Thrice’s seminal third album, The Artist in the Ambulance, turns 20 this year. In celebration, the post-hardcore band is hitting the road on a North American anniversary tour that will see them performing the LP from front to back, with support from Holy Fawn. The outing kicks off May...
Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade to Reunite After 20 Years for 2023 US Tour
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade are reuniting for the extensive “Summer of Green” 2023 US tour, including select co-headlining dates with Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew performing songs from Remain in Light. The shows will mark the Frog Brigade’s first live appearances since...
boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy to Headline Re:SET Concert Series
Boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy will headline Re:SET, a new concert series visiting 12 US cities this summer. The brainchild of AEG Presents (the company behind Coachella and Ticketmaster competitor AXS), Re:SET is one part touring mini-festival, one part artist-curated outdoor concert experience. Each headliner has put together a unique bill, and each lineup will rotate in and out of three regional cities over the course of June’s four weekends. So that means each artist will play a total of 12 shows, hitting all three venues in a given region over consecutive days.
Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America. The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.
Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste
UK extreme metal legends Carcass have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour, featuring a stacked bill that also includes Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death. The outing kicks off March 31st in Santa Ana, California, and crisscrosses the US and Canada before wrapping up with an April 30th...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced a new run of 2023 tour dates in support of their collaborative album, Raise the Roof. The latest trek picks up April 25th in Shrevport, Louisiana, sweeping through the south and up the east coast. After a brief break in late May and early June, the Grammy-nominated pair will be back in the western United States, cutting across the midwest before ending in July in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario. Check out the full schedule below.
