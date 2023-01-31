SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO