ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah writer shares decorative details inside SLC restaurant with ties to Green Book

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every restaurant has a story of how it came to be. Sometimes its history can leave its mark on the exterior or even interior parts of the structure. Many people are not familiar with the history of some buildings that still exist today and their ties to a special book that helped African American families years ago, as they navigated during the years of segregation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Awning collapses on 6 vehicles under heavy snow at apartment complex in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — An awning in the parking lot of an apartment complex collapsed onto six cars under the weight of heavy snow. Police responded to Wing Pointe Apartments in Heber City at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They said five vehicles were under the collapsed awning when they arrived, but a sixth vehicle had been removed prior to officers arriving.
HEBER CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Taylorsville alleged trafficker arrested after selling fentanyl to undercover FBI agent

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Taylorsville man was arrested and charged on a criminal complaint Tuesday after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover FBI agent. Representatives of the Department of Justice said that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah filed the complaint Jan. 31, charging Flavio Cesar Mazariegos Covarrubias with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute after he was found to be a lead subject in a drug trafficking case that was being investigated by the FBI's Wasatch Metro Drug Task Force.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Disneyland's Wondrous Journeys Fireworks is filled with surprises, not just greatest hits

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Disneyland is celebrating 100 years of Disney with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad, the first ride to feature Mickey Mouse as its protagonist, a revamped "World of Color" water and light show, and "Wondrous Journeys," a firework show that sees Cinderella's Castle bathed in animated segments from all of the studio's 61 feature films.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy