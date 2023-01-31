Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Related
Did You Know There is a Hidden Speakeasy in Greeley?
Are you looking for an exclusive place to grab a 1920's style cocktail in Greeley? Of course, you are. That's totally why you are here. Let us tell you about one speakeasy that you will love. Greeley's Kress Cinema and Lounge at 817 8th Avenue has the cocktails you want....
Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Right Now
Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?
If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close
Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
Wiley Racoon in Boulder Hardware Store Makes for Hilarious Video
It sure has been cold, lately. Maybe that's why this racoon was holed up inside a popular hardware store in Boulder. Luckily, they got video of the "chase" that took place, while getting him out of there. There's a lot of good stuff in the short video regarding this racoon...
KDVR.com
Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified
The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
Windsor’s Taco Bell Off Main Street Seized and Now Closed
If you're thinking about going to the Windsor Taco Bell to get a Baja Blast and a Crunchwrap, you're going to have to drive a bit further as Windsor's Taco Bell at 101 12th Street has closed. Not only has the Windsor Taco Bell location closed, but it also appears...
300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in NoCo
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
A massive hole opens up in the middle of an east Denver street
A water main break on Eudora and 9th streets in east Denver opened up a massive hole in the middle of the street, Thursday morning.
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
Ever Called This Kid Run Pep Talk Hotline? It’s So Cute
My Colorado friends are loving this pep talk hotline run by Elementary School kids. I mean, who's more honest than young kids? If you're a parent, you know... Even if you're not, you'll love this. Get Adorable Pep Talks From Elementary School Kids. I was posting a story about "Christmas...
Want To Get Married On Ice At A Colorado Eagles Game Next Week?
Ever thought about getting married at a Colorado Eagles game? If so, all of your dreams could be coming true next week on the ice at the Budweiser Events Center. Some people have more traditional weddings, with family and close friends around to watch them tie the knot. Others, like it even more low-key and just hit the courthouse and spend the money on the party or the honeymoon. And then there's that group that goes all out and throws massive weddings that people talk about for years afterward. My wife and I got married at the now-defunct Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado. It was the night after a Thompson Square concert, which ironically, was the band on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I proposed in the pouring rain. Our special day was perfect. What Loveland wedding could be even more epic than ours though? How about getting married on the ice at a Colorado Eagles game?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
burlington-record.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0