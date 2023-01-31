ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The X

Check Out the Cheapest House for Sale in Loveland Right Now

Most people wouldn't use the term "affordable" to describe Colorado's real estate market. In Larimer County, median home prices have jumped 4% in the last year alone. However, there are still semi-inexpensive homes on the market in Northern Colorado. Let's take a look at the cheapest house for sale in Loveland.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

What’s Really Going on with Colorado’s Biggest Theme Park?

If you've lived in Colorado for long enough, you've probably spent some time at the state's biggest, and arguably most fun theme park, Elitch Gardens. However, if that does apply to you, some news back in 2018 likely hurt your feelings pretty bad as an announcement was made that the park would be closing and the property is set to be developed into something that is, well, not roller coasters.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
94.3 The X

Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close

Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified

The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Man killed in Littleton police shooting identified. The motorcycle the man was riding was stolen, according to police. Denver weather: Mild weekend before snow chance. Some of the stubborn snow has finally started to melt across the Front Range,...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

300 Students to Participate in 10-week Art Show in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with the Loveland Museum's Curator of Education, Jenni Dobson, about their upcoming student art show with Thompson School District. The Thompson School District Student Art Show will feature various forms of art from 300 students. The exhibit will include art and media...
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Want To Get Married On Ice At A Colorado Eagles Game Next Week?

Ever thought about getting married at a Colorado Eagles game? If so, all of your dreams could be coming true next week on the ice at the Budweiser Events Center. Some people have more traditional weddings, with family and close friends around to watch them tie the knot. Others, like it even more low-key and just hit the courthouse and spend the money on the party or the honeymoon. And then there's that group that goes all out and throws massive weddings that people talk about for years afterward. My wife and I got married at the now-defunct Thunder Mountain Amphitheatre in Loveland, Colorado. It was the night after a Thompson Square concert, which ironically, was the band on stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days when I proposed in the pouring rain. Our special day was perfect. What Loveland wedding could be even more epic than ours though? How about getting married on the ice at a Colorado Eagles game?
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy