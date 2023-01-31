Police Are Asking For the Community's Help Locating Morristown 25 Year Old Woman

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Have you seen Imani? Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown, was last seen by a family member in New York, in the area of 239 West 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4 with another female, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson.

Imani failed to appear for two scheduled court dates; January 3 and January 30, said police. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist and one on the back of her neck.

Her mother reported her missing on January 8.

The Morristown Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, as well as outside agencies, including municipal and out of state law enforcement agencies have been trying to locate Imani.

Anyone with information regarding Imani's whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to call the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call the Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433



