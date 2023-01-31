HAYWARD – Police in Hayward are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday.Camila Coto-Jovel was last seen near the 24000 block of Park Street in Hayward; authorities believe she is staying with a friend in an unincorporated area of Hayward. Coto-Jovel is a Latina, five feet two inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black pajama pants with white dots, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack with white stripes. If you know her whereabouts or if you are allowing Coto-Jovel to stay inside your home, please contact the Hayward Police immediately at (510) 293-7000 so that she can be safely returned to her parents.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO