Read full article on original website
Related
Models Walking D.C.’s Runways
D.C. might not be considered an industry hot spot for national and international beauty and style experts, some District entrepreneurs — with the aid of the Bowser administration — want to change that. The post Models Walking D.C.’s Runways appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the built in cabinet, obviously
This rental is located at 2220 40th Place NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,550 / 2br – 2 Bed/1Bath + 1 HUGE DEN Office & Outdoor Space (Glover Park) Large Sunny (Lots of Windows!) 2 Bed/1 Bath w/Den Corner Unit – Get the extra space you need to work comfortably from home! Unit is located on the First Floor in Glover Park @ 2220 40th Place Unit #2 Washington DC 20007.
popville.com
DC’s First Maman (French bakery and café) will open on Valentine’s Day in Georgetown then Maman Union Market will open the week of Feb. 20th!
“NYC’s beloved French bakery and café, is expanding in D.C. with two new locations in February! Starting with Georgetown (1353-1355 Wisconsin Ave NW), the newest maman will open on Valentine’s Day (2/14) and feature their signature sweet treats, cozy drinks and dedicated room, “The Study,” catering to Georgetown students.
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
popville.com
“hope this isn’t a sign that Free2Move plans to leave”
Justin writes: “Six tickets for expired tags/no inspection on my most recent Free2Move ride. Have seen similar tickets on other F2Ms. I hope this isn’t a sign that Free2Move plans to leave Washington, DC soon. Would hate to see carsharing end.”. Crime, Fundraiser, Park View. Fundraiser for Claire...
Washingtonian.com
Grill Your Own Skewers at Rockville’s New Chinese Barbecue and Karaoke Joint
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. The DC area has plenty of Korean barbecue restaurants with tabletop grills. But a new Chinese barbecue spot in Rockville, Hulu Skewer House, is the first of its kind in the region with custom grills designed to rotate and cook meat on a stick right in front of you. The place also features a menu of hand-pulled noodles and other Chinese specialties, two bars, and six private karaoke rooms.
tourcounsel.com
Georgetown Park | Shopping mall in Washington, D.C.
Georgetown Park is a mixed use shopping mall and condominium complex in the Georgetown historic district of Washington, D.C. The Shops at Georgetown Park are located at 3222 M Street, NW. In 2014, the complex received an $80 million renovation and is an important tourist attraction.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
fox5dc.com
DC ice cream shop Everyday Sundae part of a community of giving
WASHINGTON - Ice cream shop Everyday Sundae in Petworth opened up in 2021 when owner Charles Foreman was laid off from a corporate job. Now, he's putting smiles on faces all across his community – whether his customers have the $3.50 for a scoop of ice cream or not.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
popville.com
“WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half”
WSC Columbia Heights has had no TV for over a month and a half (the attached pictures are from December 19th, and it was down for at least a week before that). The TVs are either off, or are on with only a DirectTV screensaver. There have been no communications...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
arlnow.com
A Lunar New Year celebration is planned at the Pentagon City mall this weekend
A Lunar New Year celebration is coming to the Pentagon City mall this weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is partnering with Asian American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) on an event to ring in the Year of the Rabbit. The festivities, starting at 1 p.m....
Comments / 0