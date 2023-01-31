ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing

DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Girl Scouts prepare in-person cookie sales in Colorado

DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of year. Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins in Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the launch of in-person cookie sales. Girl Scouts will be at stores across Colorado through Sunday, March 12, selling a variety of tasty cookies. Cookie lovers can...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado

WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
WALDEN, CO
9NEWS

Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?

DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

The Culture Report: A new streaming show on 9NEWS+

DENVER — Something new is coming to 9NEWS+ this winter. The Culture Report is a new opinion-based streaming show on 9NEWS+ that explores stories that impact underrepresented communities. Four journalists from different backgrounds come together to have bigger conversations on the stories and events impacting marginalized communities. Weekly topics...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Diversifying Colorado mountains

DENVER — The beauty of Colorado stems from its mountains. But the mountaintop is not a place you’ll find ethnic color. This weekend marks 50 years of "Soul On Snow." That’s 50 years that the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) has worked to diversify the mountains. NBS...
VAIL, CO
9NEWS

Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado

EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Walking and biking to school requires safe infrastructure

DENVER — There are parts of Colorado where kids are having a tough time walking or biking to school because they don't have sidewalks or crosswalks. A program exists that's designed to help with that exact problem, but it doesn't have enough funding and no direct source of money.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

How will Colorado's cold winter affect bark beetles?

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a cold and snowy winter in Colorado, but experts say bark beetles have been snug as a bug. “Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out,” said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
