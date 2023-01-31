Read full article on original website
Denver teachers union says state lawmakers' efforts won't entirely fix staffing issue
DENVER — 85% of teachers told their union that classroom staffing shortages are worse than they've ever seen them, and now Colorado lawmakers have advanced several proposals that aim to help. "I feel defeated, like I'm not doing my best by my students," Denver special education teacher Ellen Petrila...
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their two...
Colorado Republicans designate neutral officials to run El Paso County GOP's leadership elections
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Republican Party voted late Tuesday to install a neutral group of outsiders to supervise the El Paso County GOP's upcoming leadership elections in response to complaints from local Republicans who said they don't trust incumbent county chair Vickie Tonkins to run a fair election.
Colorado congressman wants TikTok banned, senator calls for removal from app stores
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a letter sent Thursday, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) called on tech giants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores immediately, saying the app is "an unacceptable threat" to U.S. national security. Bennet addressed the letter to the CEOs of both companies....
14 kids from Ukraine fly to Denver for a vacation in Colorado
DENVER — Kids from Ukraine flew into Denver on Wednesday night to start a two-week vacation in Colorado. Most of them have lost a father in the Russian invasion. One girl's mother was taken hostage by the Russian army. A nonprofit in Colorado, Ukraine Aid Fund, paid for their...
Girl Scouts prepare in-person cookie sales in Colorado
DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of year. Girl Scout Cookie season officially begins in Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 5, with the launch of in-person cookie sales. Girl Scouts will be at stores across Colorado through Sunday, March 12, selling a variety of tasty cookies. Cookie lovers can...
Voting begins for Colorado's new license plate design: See the 6 finalists
DENVER — Voting is underway to determine Colorado's next license plate. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched the contest in September, seeking designs from residents for a license plate to celebrate the Centennial State's 150th anniversary. Six finalists were chosen from more than 300 entries from 216...
2 wolves caught, collared in Colorado
WALDEN, Colo. — Two wolves have been caught and collared in northwest Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it placed GPS collars on two wolves Thursday in North Park, near Walden. The wolves were first safely darted with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be...
LIBRE Initiative encourages residents to speak out against energy bill increases
COLORADO, USA — Energy bills are going up, sometimes double or triple what people were paying last year. The LIBRE Initiative is a conservative Latino advocacy group that's encouraging the community to speak up. LIBRE is a subgroup of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers' group that is involved...
Why is Xcel Energy advertising to a captive audience?
DENVER — Why does Xcel Energy advertise?. It is a question we have received from several viewers and Xcel customers as we've reported extensively on high Xcel Energy bills. “I sent you an email asking why does Xcel advertise to customers on television and radio when I can’t shop for another energy provider where I live? I can’t hire Black Hills or United Power, I have Xcel,” said Mike Chadwick, an Arvada resident and Xcel customer.
The Culture Report: A new streaming show on 9NEWS+
DENVER — Something new is coming to 9NEWS+ this winter. The Culture Report is a new opinion-based streaming show on 9NEWS+ that explores stories that impact underrepresented communities. Four journalists from different backgrounds come together to have bigger conversations on the stories and events impacting marginalized communities. Weekly topics...
Diversifying Colorado mountains
DENVER — The beauty of Colorado stems from its mountains. But the mountaintop is not a place you’ll find ethnic color. This weekend marks 50 years of "Soul On Snow." That’s 50 years that the National Brotherhood of Skiers (NBS) has worked to diversify the mountains. NBS...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in southern Colorado
EL MORO, Colo. — An earthquake that was large enough to be felt was reported in southern Colorado late Tuesday night, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). According to its website, the quake hit around 11:40 p.m. and was centered about 3.1 miles west of El Moro, which is a small town near Trinidad. Data from the USGS indicates it had a 3.1 magnitude.
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
Golden retrievers, curling, ballet: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend
COLORADO, USA — Happy February!. From golden retrievers, curling and ballet to model trains, garden shows and "Paw Patrol," there's no shortage of festivals, expos, performance art and sporting events this first weekend of February. Enjoy this football-free weekend and check out one of these happenings in the Centennial...
Walking and biking to school requires safe infrastructure
DENVER — There are parts of Colorado where kids are having a tough time walking or biking to school because they don't have sidewalks or crosswalks. A program exists that's designed to help with that exact problem, but it doesn't have enough funding and no direct source of money.
How will Colorado's cold winter affect bark beetles?
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — This has been a cold and snowy winter in Colorado, but experts say bark beetles have been snug as a bug. “Really in the middle of the winter they’re just sitting under the bark riding all this out,” said Dan West, an entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service.
USPS looking to fill 600 open positions in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Some residents in mountain towns like Steamboat Springs haven't received their mail for weeks. On Wednesday and Thursday, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding job fairs for 600 open positions across the state. While those jobs are mostly for the Denver metro and Front Range area, USPS said it's still working on improving staffing and service in the high country.
