WIS-TV
Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off of South Carolina's coast
The Chinese surveillance balloon that garnered both national and local attention last week, was shot down just off of South Carolina’s coast over the weekend.
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
Gov. McMaster speaks after US downs Chinese spy balloon
Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement after the United downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday.
WYFF4.com
Pictures: 'Chinese Spy Balloon' spotted over South Carolina, North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The "Chinese spy balloon" was spotted above the Upstate and Western North Carolina Saturday morning. (Video above taken by Jeffery Toney in Chesnee on Saturday morning) (Video below taken by Mark Tretyak over the Upstate on Saturday morning) Viewers sent WYFF News 4 pictures and videos...
FOX Carolina
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
WRDW-TV
Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
Marlboro County man jailed in beating captured on security video, sheriff’s office says
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is facing charges after investigators said he was seen on a Ring security video beating a man who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The video showed Rodriguez Ramone Peterkin, 25 of Clio, kicking a man in the face while he was crawling away […]
statehousereport.com
NEW for 2/3: SCETV opening; Judges’ selection; Murdaugh case
NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. Senate supports school voucher program. COMMENTARY, Brack: Tweak way of picking judges in South Carolina. MY TURN, Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system. FEEDBACK: Send us your thoughts. MYSTERY PHOTO: Odd sign. Padgett steps down from SCETV’s top post. Staff reports |...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
YAHOO!
Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it
A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-month-old baby not seen in several days
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry need your help finding a missing 15-month-old baby. According to the North Charleston Police Department, Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was last seen being picked up by his mother for visitation on January 25 around 11:45 a.m. Police...
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
wfmynews2.com
The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why
COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
SC bill would provide financial support for kinship caregivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are about 70,000 kinship caregivers in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. A "kinship caregiver" is a relative or close family friend who takes in another relative's child after the child has been removed from their home. Daryl McCulley has...
