WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
statehousereport.com

NEW for 2/3: SCETV opening; Judges’ selection; Murdaugh case

NEWS BRIEFS: S.C. Senate supports school voucher program. COMMENTARY, Brack: Tweak way of picking judges in South Carolina. MY TURN, Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system. FEEDBACK: Send us your thoughts. MYSTERY PHOTO: Odd sign. Padgett steps down from SCETV’s top post. Staff reports |...
YAHOO!

Georgia police seize man’s new Mercedes just one day after he bought it

A Georgia police department received what they considered a ‘sizeable donation’ thanks to one North Carolina man. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Rincon Police Department says Austin Banks, of North Carolina, bought a gold Mercedes-Benz. Officials say an anonymous caller told police...
RINCON, GA
wfmynews2.com

The Democratic National Committee just made South Carolina its first primary: Here's why

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Democrats voted to move South Carolina up on the political calendar, making it the first in the nation to vote in the Democratic primary. South Carolina is replacing Iowa and, in this upcoming presidential election, the Democratic Party will be starting here. This means that all Democratic presidential candidates will begin in the Palmetto State with a primary election.
IOWA STATE

