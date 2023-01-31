Former Oceanside High School star Fale Poumele named school's new football coach

Three months after Dave Rodriguez resigned after an eight-year tenure as football coach at Oceanside High School, the Pirates found their new coach — and he lives a mile from campus.

Former Oceanside star Fale Poumele has been named the school’s third coach in 34 years. He inherits a proud program that is coming off a rare winless season.

“I’m extremely excited,” Poumele said. “Oceanside football has been in my family for generations. Now I’m involved again at a very different level.”

Oceanside had more than 70 candidates from California and out of state, athletic director Brad Hollingsworth said.

“After an 0-10 season, we needed something positive, and we found it in Fale. He played on our field. He played in college. He knows what he’s getting into. He understands the kids, the community and the culture.

“The Poumele family is tied to Oceanside.”

A running back as a player, Poumele — the nephew of Oceanside great Pulu Poumele — was part of CIF championship teams in 1997 and ’99.

Fale’s brother, Se’e, was the quarterback on those teams.

Poumele played four years at San Diego State before embarking on a coaching career that has taken him to Oceanside, San Marcos and El Camino as an asisstant. He was also involved in football operations at San Diego State.

Most recently, he was the running backs coach at Palomar College.

After a standout career at Oceanside High School, running back Fale Poumele (foreground) played four seasons at San Diego State.

Poumele said he plans to meet with the team on Friday, and get to work Monday. His first objective: putting together a coaching staff.

“I want to set the standards for our young men,” Poumele said. “I want them to know how we’ll conduct ourselves. That we expect them to act like men.”

Poumele played for John Carroll at Oceanside and Ted Tollner and Tom Craft at San Diego State, and coached with Joe and Dan Early at Palomar College.

“I’ve learned a lot over the years,” Poumele said. “Tom Craft is a great X-and-O guy. I learned how to be a mentor and a coach at Palomar.

“And, of course, I lean on Coach Carroll as much as I can.”

Carroll posted a 248-75-6 record from 1990-2014, winning 13 San Diego Section championships in 26 seasons. Oceanside won titles in 2007 and 2009.

Rodriguez followed Carroll, and won San Diego Section titles in 2015 and 2019.

“Dave Rodriguez did a great job,” Hollingsworth said. “But we needed a change. We had a great team in the COVID season (2020), a championship-type team, but we only played three games.

“We never recovered from the COVID season.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .