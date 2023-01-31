Read full article on original website
Essence
WATCH: 23 Moments of Black Joy
ESSENCE is choosing to celebrate joy all Black History Month long. Here are our 23 favorite moments when our people made history!
Essence
First Look: Target’s Black Beyond Measure Collection For Black History Month
The curated collection is a compilation of products made by Black artists that encompass joy. Check out the home and wellness goods that we can't get enough of. This year Target is kicking off Black History Month by honoring Black business owners and creators for its eighth consecutive year. They’re elevating the voices of Black artists, creators, entrepreneurs, team members, and communities through authentic storytelling, content, and products that honor the cultural influence and intersectionality of the Black community with the 2023 Black Beyond Measure campaign and collection.
Essence
Follow Friday: The Best Of Black Instagram
Between banning Black history to banning books, some folks are desperately trying to keep us misinformed. But we're highlighting accounts on the 'gram that keep us educated. Well before the newest culture war emerged to take Black history out of K-12 education, most public schools have failed to provide students with an adequate story of our people.
Essence
Designer Spotlight: This Brand Works With Materials Integral To The Black Experience
DJ Chappel is among the new Black vanguard of emerging brands/designers you should know. Bobos have long been a pinnacle of the Black experience, and New York-based textile artist DJ Chappel has built a world of his own that celebrates the Black queer boys that constantly inspire the way he moves throughout the world. Centering his attention on dance, textiles, and art, Chapel’s designs for his brand Duality Junkie spark a certain fluidity and have a nostalgic tone to his pieces. The Bobo Bags come from a love of the beloved beauty supply store. In many of our experiences as Black kids growing up, much of our time was in the beauty supply store. Chappel also wanted to try his hand at working with materials that didn’t have to do with sewing, like his Boxer Skirts and extravagant Hats. His designs are truly couture, and he works with materials that make sense to those it is meant for.
Essence
WATCH: Take A Look Inside of Keke Palmer’s Disney Themed Baby Shower
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
Essence
Essence Fashion Digest: More Lawsuits, Afrofuturism, And A Bianca Saunders Launch
In our weekly fashion catch up we like to update the girls on what's going on in all the corners of the fashion world. We have more lawsuits this week. First off, Happy Black History Month! This week was quite an interesting one in terms of fashion. The community has been very divided on tons of topics lately, but I think the hard conversations need to be had. As New York Fashion Week starts to approach, brands and those attached to them are up in a frenzy in preparation while others are taking a step back.
Essence
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status With Best Audio Book Grammy Win
The actress is now the third Black woman to earn the prestigious distinction after winning the honor for the audio reading of her memoir, 'Finding Me'. Viola Davis has joined an illustrious club with her latest big award. The renowned actress was awarded the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration,...
Essence
Best New Artist Grammy Nominee Samara Joy On Continuing The Legacy Of Black Women Jazz Greats
The 23-year-old singer is also in the running for Best Jazz Vocal Album at the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Samara Joy McLendon is feeling all of her middle name in this moment: The 23-year-old jazz singer — who performs under her first and middle names — is up for Best New Artist as well as Best Jazz Vocal Album (Linger Awhile) at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, February 5, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
