DJ Chappel is among the new Black vanguard of emerging brands/designers you should know. Bobos have long been a pinnacle of the Black experience, and New York-based textile artist DJ Chappel has built a world of his own that celebrates the Black queer boys that constantly inspire the way he moves throughout the world. Centering his attention on dance, textiles, and art, Chapel’s designs for his brand Duality Junkie spark a certain fluidity and have a nostalgic tone to his pieces. The Bobo Bags come from a love of the beloved beauty supply store. In many of our experiences as Black kids growing up, much of our time was in the beauty supply store. Chappel also wanted to try his hand at working with materials that didn’t have to do with sewing, like his Boxer Skirts and extravagant Hats. His designs are truly couture, and he works with materials that make sense to those it is meant for.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO