ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Brian Hartline Says Ohio State Has Three Top-10 Receivers, Dawand Jones Thanks Justin Frye and Joe Burrow Impresses Kyle McCord

This Week in Twitter is a roundup of some of the week’s best and most entertaining tweets from Ohio State players, coaches and others associated with Buckeye sports. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. Fellow New Jersey native and incoming Ohio State defensive back Jayden Bonsu was excited.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noah Ruggles Thanks Ohio State Teammates, Coaches and Fans in Instagram Video:

Noah Ruggles made his first public comments since the end of his Ohio State career on Saturday. In a video he posted on Instagram, Ruggles expressed gratitude to his Ohio State teammates and coaches, his family and Ohio State fans for their support and talked about how he is moving forward after the disappointing end to his Buckeye career, which came when he missed a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Ohio State’s one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy