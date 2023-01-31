Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Brian Hartline Says Ohio State Has Three Top-10 Receivers, Dawand Jones Thanks Justin Frye and Joe Burrow Impresses Kyle McCord
This Week in Twitter is a roundup of some of the week’s best and most entertaining tweets from Ohio State players, coaches and others associated with Buckeye sports. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his transfer to Ohio State on Tuesday. Fellow New Jersey native and incoming Ohio State defensive back Jayden Bonsu was excited.
Eleven Warriors
Wisconsin Hires Former Ohio State Linebacker Tuf Borland As Graduate Assistant
James Laurinaitis isn’t the only former Ohio State linebacker who will be a graduate assistant in the Big Ten this year. Former Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland is now a defensive graduate assistant on Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin, according to the Badgers’ official website. A three-time...
Eleven Warriors
Noah Ruggles Thanks Ohio State Teammates, Coaches and Fans in Instagram Video:
Noah Ruggles made his first public comments since the end of his Ohio State career on Saturday. In a video he posted on Instagram, Ruggles expressed gratitude to his Ohio State teammates and coaches, his family and Ohio State fans for their support and talked about how he is moving forward after the disappointing end to his Buckeye career, which came when he missed a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Ohio State’s one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Eleven Warriors
Starting Spots at Tackle, Center Up for Grabs on Ohio State’s Offensive Line Entering Spring
Who would Ohio State’s starting offensive tackle and center be if the Buckeyes had to play a game right now? Justin Frye and Ryan Day had no interest in divulging that information Wednesday. As for who will be the starting offensive tackles and center when Ohio State plays its...
