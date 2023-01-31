Noah Ruggles made his first public comments since the end of his Ohio State career on Saturday. In a video he posted on Instagram, Ruggles expressed gratitude to his Ohio State teammates and coaches, his family and Ohio State fans for their support and talked about how he is moving forward after the disappointing end to his Buckeye career, which came when he missed a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Ohio State’s one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO