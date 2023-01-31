Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
China spy balloon moving east over US, Pentagon says
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said that at midday Friday a Chinese spy balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States, and that the U.S. rejected China’s claims that it was not being used for surveillance. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, refused to provide...
defensenews.com
US pledges longer-range ‘small-diameter bomb’ for Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. announced Friday it will send Ukraine the ground-launched small-diameter bomb, a weapon that can double Kyiv’s strike range, as part of its latest military aid package, worth $2.17 billion. The package’s GPS-guided GLSDB from Boeing has a range of 93 miles and can be...
defensenews.com
Turkey picks South Korean transmission for Altay tank
ANKARA — A South Korean manufacturer, SNT Dynamics, said this week it will supply transmissions for the engines that will power the Altay, Turkey’s first indigenous tank. The subsidiary of SNT Holding announced it has signed a deal with BMC, a Turkish-Qatari partnership that builds the Altay, to supply the EST15K, a 1,500-horsepower automatic transmission. The South Korean company said the export deal includes $74.9 million of supply until 2027 and has an option for further sourcing priced at $141 million between 2028 and 2030.
defensenews.com
Norway wants to buy dozens of new Leopard 2 tanks
MILAN, Italy — The Norwegian Ministry of Defense put an end to months of speculation, confirming at a Feb. 3 press conference that the government has selected the German Leopard 2A7 as the country’s next main battle tank over a South Korean contender, the K2 Black Panther. Norway’s...
defensenews.com
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the balloon...
defensenews.com
The Army’s multiyear contracts are a model for other services
Our military’s ammunition lines are cranking up manufacturing again. Taking advantage of new authorities provided by Congress, the Army will soon sign multiyear procurement contracts for munitions and launchers, energizing sluggish production lines and in some cases reopening them. The Army’s playbook should be copied by the Navy and Air Force to quickly beef up their stocks of munitions sent to Ukraine and bolster America’s flagging inventories of things that blow up.
defensenews.com
Connecticut lawmakers demand more information on Army helicopter award
WASHINGTON — The Connecticut delegation on Capitol Hill is pressing the U.S. Army for more information about its Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft award, even as the Government Accountability Office reviews the procurement. Late last year, Texas-based Textron Bell beat out a team of Connecticut-based Sikorsky and Boeing for the...
