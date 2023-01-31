Read full article on original website
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
Train Derailment in East Palestine Results in No Injuries or Structural DamagecreteEast Palestine, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
East Palestine mass canceled, bishop issues statement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bishop of Youngstown has issued a statement after Sunday morning mass was canceled in East Palestine after the train derailment fire evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar, the Bishop of Youngstown, announced the Parish canceled Sunday morning mass at...
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
Press conference: Mandatory East Palestine evacuation
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — East Palestine issued an emergency evacuation notice for a mile around the train derailment fire effective immediately. View the latest details here.
Crews still repairing Canfield Road sinkhole
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Earlier this week, a sinkhole shut down part of Canfield Road. Now, the city of Youngstown has some answers as to how much longer drivers will have to deal with frustrating detours. The sinkhole is expected to close Arden Boulevard and Canfield Road for one...
Youngstown mayor speaks to students for Black History Month program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Choffin Career and Technical Center held a celebration for Black History Month on Friday. Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown was a guest speaker. He spoke to the students about what it takes to be the mayor of a city, and what it means to him to be the second African American mayor in the history of Youngstown.
Local students give kids a smile through Ohio program
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some local elementary students in Youngstown are showing off a brighter, healthier smile thanks to a program. Over 50 kids got free teeth cleanings at Choffin Career and Technical Center on Friday through the Ohio Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile initiative. The program chose to start it this year at Choffin.
3rd graders learn value of written word with project
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary recently unpacked a special delivery. For about 10 years, third grade classes at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary have written and published a class book. Led by third-grade teachers Dave Guy and Tiffany Toot, every year the class comes up with a different topic and title.
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m. The Lee Avenue residence ignited when a dog knocked over something that caused the fire, according to the fire department. The fire chief said when they got to the scene,...
Hunting and Fishing Supershow comes to Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This year’s Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale starts on Friday. Visit the 4-H Expo building inside the Canfield Fairgrounds for bargains on everything fishing, hunting and boating from Feb. 3-5. There will be hunting and fishing seminars with a focus on turkey,...
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals. According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. It’s happening on the 100 block of Winter Lane. Multiple unmarked vehicles are on the scene. According to Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate from the FBI in Cleveland, the FBI...
Local evacuation ordered after train derails, catches fire
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The mayor of East Palestine says a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for part of the East Palestine community after a train derailment caused a massive fire Friday night that was still burning into Saturday morning. In a 6:30 a.m. press conference,...
Local mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, about 70% of people who have celiac disease are undiagnosed. It’s a serious autoimmune disease that makes someone very sick if they eat gluten. One Austintown mom learned her young child has celiac disease. Now, she’s on a...
Multiple crews called out to mobile home fire in Mercer County
LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments Mercer County responded to a mobile home fire Thursday afternoon. According to the Hermitage fire department, the mobile home was fully engulfed. These pictures were posted on the Hermitage fire department’s Facebook page:. Jefferson, Mercer, West Middlesex, Sharpesville and Shenango...
How common are double-digit snowfalls late-winter?
Our snowfall deficits have been growing and snow lovers have been grumbling. For weeks, we’ve been dealing with overall milder temperatures and little snowfall. As the final month of meteorological winter (December through February) is underway, it is looking more and more likely we end this winter season below normal snowfall. The question is, how far below normal? And, can we make up lost ground? Just how common are big snowfalls in our area for the remainder of the snowfall season?
More than 100 displaced after fire evacuates residents in Sharpsville
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Residents from an apartment complex in Sharpsville are taking shelter today after the building caught fire yesterday evening. Fire and police crews were called to the Wade Mertz Apartments on South Mercer Avenue when residents noticed a room on the eighth floor was in flames.
Local bank presents big check to American Heart Association on National Wear Red Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Executives with Premier Bank are giving some big support to the local American Heart Association campaign. Friday morning they presented a ceremonial check for $25,000 to the organization to help underwrite this year’s Heart Association Heart Ball. The donation comes on the day when...
Car goes over guardrail, closes Trumbull County road
WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a road in Warren Township will have to be closed due to a car going over a guardrail. Troopers were called to North Levitt Road and West Market Street around 1 p.m. OSHP said two people have minor injuries.
Sebring-area couple facing new charges
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A husband and wife from the Sebring area could be back in court next week. Now, they are facing new charges. Michael and Kara Vanhorn were indicted Thursday. Michael Vanhorn is facing rape and other charges and Kara Vanhorn is facing multiple counts of child endangering.
