whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
whdh.com
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday, officials said. At about 11:30 a.m., the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident who requested a well-being check for a family member who lived on Spooner Street in Easton and was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
whdh.com
Alewife MBTA station to remain closed amid repairs after ‘intentional’ garage crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Alewife station will remain closed Monday as crews work to repair the damage caused by an “intentional” crash on the top level of the parking garage that left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said. Crews responding...
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Eastern Tool Cooperation, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Pol…
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
liveboston617.org
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
whdh.com
Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
whdh.com
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
whdh.com
12-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Concord
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Concord, according to police. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street just after 7:30 a.m. Responding officers discovered the child suffering from...
Car dangles over top level of Alewife T garage after crash, service disrupted
A car could be seen dangling over the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife garage in Cambridge after it crashed there on Saturday, fire officials said.
whdh.com
Alewife MBTA station closed after ‘intentional’ crash leaves car hanging over edge of parking garage
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters conducted a tech rescue on Saturday after an “intentional” crash on the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife Station parking garage left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the structure, officials said. Crews responding to a reported crash with injury...
whdh.com
DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
whdh.com
Duxbury mom charged with deaths of 3 children was overmedicated, attorney says
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children is scheduled to be arraigned remotely next week. In the meantime, she is now allowed to call her family and is scheduled to be evaluated by a forensic psychologist following...
