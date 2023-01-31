ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Easton, were several roads are blocked off Sunday night. Police officers could be seen gathering for several hours on Spooner Street, where they appeared to be focused on an individual house. Neighbors said they heard a single gunshot this afternoon.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday, officials said. At about 11:30 a.m., the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident who requested a well-being check for a family member who lived on Spooner Street in Easton and was threatening to harm herself, according to Easton Police Chief Keith Boone.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle house fire in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
ABINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Tries to Cash Big, Fake Check; Possible Home Break-in

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 23, 11:21 a.m.: A Santander Bank rep called police after a man tried to cash a suspicious check. The man came into the branch in Arsenal Yards and tried to cash a $12,500 check. The manager told the man he had to verify the check because it was so large. When the manager went into another area of the bank to do so, the customer left the bank. He did not receive any cash. The manager then contacted the holder of the account from where the check came. The person said that he had not written the check, and the number was out of sequence with other checks. Police are trying to identify the suspect, who is described as a Black male, 6-feet-tall, who was wearing a red hoody.
WATERTOWN, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva

EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston shooting leaves victim in critical condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight that left a victim in critical condition. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 259 Bennington St. around midnight found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

12-year-old girl hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Concord, according to police. Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street just after 7:30 a.m. Responding officers discovered the child suffering from...
CONCORD, MA
whdh.com

DA: Duxbury mother charged with deaths of her three children to be arraigned

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Duxbury woman who was hospitalized after authorities say she allegedly killed her three young children will be arraigned remotely. A spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Clancy, 32, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Plymouth District Court. “The...
DUXBURY, MA

