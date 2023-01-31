ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

State proposal would allow NYC to lower its speed limits

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York’s efforts to slow down lead-footed drivers continue with new legislation that would allow New York City to further reduce its speed limits. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow New York City to lower existing speed limits below the currently mandated minimum of 25 miles per hour, or 15 miles per hour in school zones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Biden visiting NYC to tout $292M grant, rail project

President Joe Biden will visit New York City on Tuesday to showcase a $292 million mega grant to help build a new rail tunnel beneath the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey, part of a nationwide push on infrastructure. Biden visiting NYC to tout $292M grant, rail project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers rally in favor of congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in upper Manhattan on Thursday in favor of congestion pricing, which is expected to go into effect later this year.The controversial tolling plan is being held up by the federal government, which must approve an environmental study.Once the feds give the green light, rates will be set for vehicles entering the Central Business District below 60th Street.Advocates say revenue from the tolling is needed to improve mass transit."The entire system throughout our region, all of its millions of riders, deserve, need and pay for a better system, better tracks, better cars, elevators, accessibility improvements," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.The rally was held near the George Washington Bridge in response to a recent rally held by New Jersey lawmakers who are trying to stop the project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Hochul budget aims to close Aqueduct Race Track

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal. Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul offers $1.6B MTA bailout on backs of NYC workers, biz, casinos in $227B budget

The money train is back! Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion on Wednesday, answering the agency’s prayers for a bailout. MTA officials have said that without an injection of new funding, they would be forced to slash subway, bus and commuter railroad service to compensate for dramatic declines in ridership — and farebox revenues — since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. However, Hochul’s budget briefing shows that the governor will not press the MTA for savings beyond those already promised by the agency — despite investigations by The Post and other news organizations that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Metro North Electrical Workers Gear Up for Potential Strike

Unions representing more than 1,000 Metro-North Railroad workers are beginning to rumble about a potential strike against the country’s second-busiest weekday commuter railroad.Members of System Council No. 7 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) last week received letters requesting they vote to approve a strike against Metro-North Railroad, the MTA commuter rail line that takes close to...
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx newsstand threatened with shutdown wins reprieve as NYC reverses course

NYC has reversed course on plans to convert a popular local newsstand in the Bronx into a street hub for food delivery workers following local outcry over the proposal. The change of direction comes after the Daily News reported that the City planned to give the Nabila Newsstand the boot to make way for a delivery workers’ “street hub” — despite statements from Mayor Adams months ago that the ...
BRONX, NY

