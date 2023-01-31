Family demands answers after video shows police fatally shoot double amputee in California

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a double amputee who they say recently stabbed another man.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed, the LASD said in a news release .

The victim told officers he’d been stabbed by a man in a wheelchair, and police found the suspected in the 1900 block of Slauson.

The man, who was missing both of his legs, pulled out a 12-inch-long butcher knife and threatened officers, then threw the knife at them, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Police tried to use a stun gun on the alleged assailant at least twice, but it failed, and he again threw the knife at officers, at which point at least one officer opened fire, authorities said.

The man was hit in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

Grieving family members identified the man killed as 36-year-old Anthony Lowe. His loved ones stood in front of the Huntington Park Police Department Monday, calling for justice in what they are calling an act of murder.

“I just want the truth, nothing but the truth and justice for my son my son was murdered,” said Dorothy Lowe, Anthony’s mother.

Lowe apparently lost his legs in another altercation with law enforcement in Texas just last year, according to his sister.

His family said he had been struggling emotionally following the loss of his limbs.

“We just don’t understand. The police are here to protect and serve and to help our community and yet they’re hurting individuals in wheelchairs,” said Jonathan Longmire, Anthony’s cousin.

Lowe’s family and community activists believe police shot him in the back and they believe security video from a business at the scene can prove it. But, they claim sheriff’s investigators have the video and won’t share it with them.

Video shared with KTLA showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, and while several gunshots can be heard, the actual shooting is obscured by several vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting with the investigation, which is typically standard procedure when law enforcement officers shoot and kill civilians.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.