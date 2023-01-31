ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Chelsea, Thompson combined for 7 champions at Class 7A state meet

BIRMINGHAM – It was a special end to the 2023 indoor track and field season for several local Class 7A athletes on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the AHSAA Class 7A Indoor State Track Championship held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Not only did Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson...
Floyd, Heiberger hit historic milestones in Oak Mountain win

NORTH SHELBY – Walking into the locker room with the lights turned off following his team’s 20-point win over Chilton County on Thursday, Feb. 2, all of a sudden, the lights beamed on and Oak Mountain head basketball coach Joel Floyd was surrounded by players night. Picking up...
Helena scores 5 goals in season-opening win against Leeds

HELENA – The Helena girls soccer team started the 2023 season with a bang on Thursday, Feb. 2 thanks to a hat trick from freshman Kate Hendrix. The Huskies scored early and often with Hendrix scoring her first career goal and then two additional goals to total three of the team’s five in a 5-2 victory over the Leeds Greenwave.
PHS prepares for first You Matter Fun Run

PELHAM— Pelham High School is running for a cause in its first ever You Matter Fun Run event set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Pelham Rec Center. Founder of the event, Amy Tucker, said the You Matter Fun Run is in correlation with the You Matter campaign that the high school does at Valentines Day.
