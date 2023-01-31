Read full article on original website
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
Who knew that keeping up with Louisiana's lottery luck would become full-time? The way lottery players in the state keep cashing in on these big-money games is keeping us hopping as we try to keep you informed of what the big wins were and where they were made. It's not...
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
BRG employees surprised with unclaimed property checks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To celebrate National Unclaimed Property Day, State Treasurer John M. Schroder launched the Great Employee Give Back of 2023, a pilot program with Baton Rouge General, by handing out 572 unclaimed property checks totaling more than $42,000 to employees of the Baton Rouge General on Wednesday (Feb. 1) afternoon.
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
Unique Louisiana Foods You Won’t Find on the Menu in Other States
I remember years ago we were traveling to a college swim meet in Ohio, and we were told we "had to go to" a place called Skyline Chili. This was sold to us as the end-all of places to go. It's basically spaghetti with chili over it... and a lot of shredded cheese. Now don't get me wrong, there was nothing wrong with it, it was pretty good... but I didn't understand what the big deal was about it.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
This Is The Strangest Food In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
The Truth About How These Louisiana Towns Got Their Names
The Bayou State, our beloved Louisiana, has so much history that there's no way it could all be contained in this one document, but we're going make an attempt to shine a little light on that rich history. Even the name of our state has a story to tell. We...
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
Powerball Dreaming Continues All Across Louisiana
No big winner in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot now tops the $700 million dollar mark. The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November 21st. If you do the math, your chance of winning the big money is not good. The experts say the odds are one in 292 million.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
WDSU
Louisiana House votes 90-8 to incentivize insurance companies
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana House legislators begrudgingly, but with bipartisan support, advanced a $45 million funding bill for an incentive program designed to entice more insurers to the state. Many described the program as a band-aid solution to Louisiana’s ongoing insurance crisis. Some vocalized their displeasure over the...
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
NOLA.com
State senator: True to reputation, Louisiana is a judicial hellhole
The American Tort Reform Foundation has published an annual “Judicial Hellholes” report since 2002. The most recent report has Louisiana landing at No. 7 among the worst legal climates in the entire country. This report compares Louisiana’s civil justice climate with the rest of the nation, and shows clearly that Louisiana’s current legal system allows trial lawyers to file more lawsuits for more money over more issues, promising big payouts from generous Louisiana juries.
NOLA.com
Letters: Protecting Grand Isle means protecting Louisiana
Immediately after Hurricane Katrina, House Speaker Dennis Hastert publicly questioned whether New Orleans should be rebuilt. But it was. Multi-billion dollar projects now protect the city with new and reinforced levees and the Lake Borgne Storm Surge Barrier. Farther south, the city and southeastern Louisiana are protected by Grand Isle.
justshortofcrazy.com
The Best Airboat & Alligators Swamp Tour in Louisiana
Taking a swamp tour while you are visiting Louisiana should be at the top of your list of things to do. It’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Plus, with the right captain, you will have a lot of fun. The airboats are loud, but they...
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
Both insurance-related bills from special session are headed to governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two bills that will impact insurance in Louisiana are headed to the governor’s office to be signed. The La. Senate and the La. State House of Representatives have both passed HB1 and HB2. If signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, HB1 would appropriate $45...
