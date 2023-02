Boys’ basketball beats Nantucket and Cape Cod Academy in gritty fashion. This week, the Vineyarders traveled to Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 28, and then hosted Cape Cod Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a bid to sweep both season series. Each game came down to the wire, with the Vineyarders prevailing 47-45, and then 60-57.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO