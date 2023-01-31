Read full article on original website
Dee_Pavon
4d ago
Sooo she has all this criminal records and prosecutors dropped the charges…. Unreal ..I just feel bad for the Jeep she crash…😜😜😜😜😜
Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect they say open fired on them in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in Florida City Saturday morning. It happened near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to Florida City police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic...
Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
californiaexaminer.net
A Riviera Beach Man Was Sentenced To Eight Years In Prison For The Death Of A Toddler
After entering a guilty plea and admitting responsibility for the aggravated child abuse that led to the death of a toddler in West Palm Beach in 2018, a man from Riviera Beach was handed an eight-year prison sentence. West Palm Beach police investigators alleged that Octavious Wiggins beat Jeremiah Malachi...
Click10.com
16-year-old charged as adult after Lauderhill shooting leaves victim paralyzed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that occurred in December and left another teenager paralyzed. Tremetrius Price was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal...
Click10.com
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
cw34.com
Arrest made in rolling gun battle that left innocent man dead in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a rolling gun battle from December. On Jan. 31, the suspect, a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested for 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and delinquent possession of a firearm.
Man found shot dead in Pahokee
An adult man died in a shooting early Saturday morning, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Broward man, jailed for almost 14 years awaiting trial, murdered less than two years after his release
A Pompano Beach man who was arrested in 2007 on charges of murdering two convenience store clerks walked out of jail after accepting a plea deal almost 14 years later, in what had been one of the longest pending untried cases in Broward. He was shot to death one week ago, authorities say, after spending a little over a year free. Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an ...
Click10.com
Candlelight vigil held for teen fatally shot by Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Grieving friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remember Miles McGlashan, a teen that was shot by an Uber driver in November and died last month. His loved ones came together at TY Park in Hollywood, across from where the teen was...
Miami New Times
Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase
Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
Click10.com
Detectives locate body in Okeechobee County, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Okeechobee County made a deadly discovery, finding human remains in a wooded area. Detectives believe the remains found Saturday morning may belong to a missing Palm Beach County Lyft driver who disappeared last week. County officials made the discovery in a wooded part...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
WPBF News 25
Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
WPBF News 25
'It was not road rage': Car left riddled with bullets after shooting near 45th and Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people in a car were injured Friday afternoon after at least one gunman fired about 45 shots in the middle of a busy West Palm Beach street. West Palm Beach police public information officer Mike Jachles said it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on 45th Street, just east of Military Trail.
Click10.com
Elderly man fatally struck by car outside Century Village in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at the main entrance to Century Village in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Car plunges into canal in Sunrise. NOW PLAYING. Investigation ongoing after 2 cars found...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a pedestrian died this week, weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in Wilton Manors last month. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, officers with the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a crash around 7:15...
