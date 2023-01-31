ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 22

Dee_Pavon
4d ago

Sooo she has all this criminal records and prosecutors dropped the charges…. Unreal ..I just feel bad for the Jeep she crash…😜😜😜😜😜

Reply
4
Palm Beach Daily News

Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for suspect they say open fired on them in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in Florida City Saturday morning. It happened near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to Florida City police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic...
BOCANEWSNOW

Victims Of Double Fatal West Boca Raton Crash Identified

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher  BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The victims of last week’s double fatal crash near the intersection of Kimberly Blvd. and U.S. 441 have been identified. BocaNewsNow.com, which confirmed the names shortly after the crash, was asked by law enforcement to withhold the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Arrest made in rolling gun battle that left innocent man dead in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a rolling gun battle from December. On Jan. 31, the suspect, a juvenile at the time of the incident, was arrested for 2nd degree murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and delinquent possession of a firearm.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward man, jailed for almost 14 years awaiting trial, murdered less than two years after his release

A Pompano Beach man who was arrested in 2007 on charges of murdering two convenience store clerks walked out of jail after accepting a plea deal almost 14 years later, in what had been one of the longest pending untried cases in Broward. He was shot to death one week ago, authorities say, after spending a little over a year free. Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Families Blame Homestead Police for Teen Deaths in High-Speed Chase

Homestead police shined their flashlights through thick sawgrass surrounding a canal on Palm Drive and found a submerged vehicle and three teenage passengers severely injured in a crash following a high-speed chase minutes earlier near the Homestead Miami Speedway. The 2019 Toyota Camry was upside-down in the canal, with a...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WPBF News 25

Shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Pahokee homicide that happened early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Search for missing Lyft driver intensifies in Okeechobee County after vehicle found states away. Deputies responded to...
PAHOKEE, FL

