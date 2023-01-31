Read full article on original website
Related
benzinsider.com
Why Do Mercedes-Benz Models And Trims Differ In The US And Europe?
It’s easy to understand why Mercedes-Benz models and trims vary slightly between the US and European markets. The two are distinct in terms of consumer preferences, parts accessibility, and regulations that impact market trends. Ultimately, what works well in one region may not be as successful with consumers from another area.
benzinsider.com
Mercedes EV Models to Get Upgrades for More Range
Some Mercedes EV units in the US are about to receive significant upgrades to improve their electric range. This involves fitting them with a decoupling unit and heat pump similar to those found in their European counterparts. At present, there are four full-electric models sold by Mercedes-Benz USA, namely the...
Comments / 0