Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Erupts on North Side of Mt. Rubidoux
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Thursday at the bottom of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside, scorching less than a quarter-acre before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:20 p.m. near the Carlson Dog Park at Scott Lane and Mission Inn Avenue, on the north side of the recreational site, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Caught on video: Catalytic converter thieves shoot at homeowner in Spring Valley Lake
A homeowner was shot at while confronting thieves near Victorville, and the terrifying moments were caught on video.
Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
32-year-old Solwyn Nelson of Desert Hot Springs is dead from an assault with a deadly weapon. Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an assault on Saturday at 12:21 a.m. off Dillon Road near Johnson Road in the unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs. When deputies arrived, they found Nelson with traumatic injuries. The post Man dead after weapon assault in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is currently on scene surrounding a home in North Palm Springs. "At 9:19 am, deputies responded to the 19000 block of King Road regarding a domestic dispute," Says Sgt. Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "The male suspect fled the location with two juveniles. The Riverside Sheriff's Special The post Sheriff deputies surround home in North Palm Springs due to domestic issue appeared first on KESQ.
Mother arrested, toddler safe after alleged abduction in Riverside
Police have arrested a homeless woman who allegedly abducted her own toddler son in Riverside on Saturday. The child was also located and is safe, authorities said. Investigators say Samantha Hernandez, 25, does not have custody of her three-year-old son and took him without consent in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside around 12:30 p.m. on […]
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
onscene.tv
Car Bursts Into Flames After Colliding With Wall, Driver Killed | Riverside
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 12:11 AM the City of Riverside Emergency Dispatch Center received calls of a vehicle fire in the area of 14th Street and Miramonte Place. Riverside Police and Fire Personnel responded to the scene and discovered the vehicle had been involved in a traffic collision.
knewsradio.com
Wildomar Man Arrested For Stealing Forklifts From Home Depot Stores
Stash grabbed by deputies during arrest of Anestacio Delacruz February 1st 2023 in Wildomar CA Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. In December 2022, deputies in Lake Elsinore began investigating several thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Riverside County. The thief grabbing all types of tools, even forklifts, which may...
fox5ny.com
Driver smashes into biking doctor before fatally stabbing him on highway, cops say
DANA POINT, Calif. - A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding in the middle of the afternoon on Pacific Coast Highway, then attacked by the driver that hit him. The Orange County Fire Authority...
Arrest made after a teen dies of gunshot wound in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs
Update 2/5/23 The gunshot victim was identified as a 17-year-old male resident of Desert Hot Springs. Investigators identified and arrested a male resident from Cathedral City for murder. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator B. Cline of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Torres of the The post Arrest made after a teen dies of gunshot wound in unincorporated area of Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Man critically wounded in possible road rage shooting in Riverside
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Friday evening after he was shot in a possible road rage incident in Riverside with a woman and two children also inside the vehicle. The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. in front of a construction equipment company at 656 East La Cadena Drive, where the vehicle collided […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Indio After Man Found Shot to Death
(CNS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday with a gunshot wound in front of a house in Indio. Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. Friday to the 45-600 block of Smurr Street to a report of someone who had just been shot, according to Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron.
newsmirror.net
Beloved woman dies in collision
Local well-known Yucaipa resident, Monique Parmalee, 43, tragically died in a bicycle-involved traffic collision on Jan. 25, at 1:45 p.m. at Wildwood Canyon Road and Canyon Drive in Yucaipa. According to Yucaipa Police Department, there were no witnesses as of yet, and the full investigation is not complete. On Wednesday,...
Man walks into San Bernardino police station, drops off human jawbone
Authorities are searching for a man who dropped off human remains at the San Bernardino Police station on Thursday. The man was seen entering the station and approaching a public counter where he placed what initially appeared to be animal remains and a human jawbone, police said. He then left the station before officers could […]
Man Found Dead in Crashed Pickup Truck in Pine Valley ID’d
Authorities have publicly identified a 27-year-old Orange County man who was found dead last week in a vehicle that had crashed off a roadway in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area. A passing motorist spotted the wrecked Ford pickup truck Thursday afternoon on an embankment alongside Old...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
HOMELAND (CNS) – A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer...
KTLA.com
Moreno Valley man robbed string of fast-food restaurants: Police
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of fast food restaurant robberies last year, the Riverside Police Department said. Gabriel Molina is accused of robbing two Riverside Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurants, a Del Taco and three other fast food restaurants in June, November and December, police said in a news release.
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
