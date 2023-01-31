Read full article on original website
Leaked EU plan reveals response to US and Chinese green subsidies
Draft plan to loosen state aid rules follows Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and Chinese subsidies
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Bows to India Request to Censor Links to BBC’s Narendra Modi Doc
Elon Musk’s Twitter has complied with an Indian government request to delete all links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to journalists and free speech advocates in the country. The first half of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The series investigates the “persistent allegations” against Modi of fanning the flames of Hindu nationalism and prejudice against India’s large Muslim minority. In particular, the doc explores his role in the 2002 riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister at the time, which...
Hotline targets Big Tech's 'shady' EU lobbying
A group of activists and members of the European Parliament on Thursday launched a hotline to gather reports of "shady" lobbying by big tech firms. The European Union is embroiled in a battle on several fronts with Silicon Valley tech giants over data privacy, anti-competitive behavior and sweetheart tax deals.
Virtual aid trip and a policy quiz: the European Commission tourist experience
There is a virtual reality plane trip, a quiz, a presentation from the world’s “most powerful woman”, and a souvenir photo: it is all part of the offer at one of the latest tourist attractions to arrive in Brussels – the European Commission exhibition centre. Experience...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
EU unveils plan to counter US green subsidies, China competition
The EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals including a controversial relaxation of state aid rules to counter the threat to European industry from US green subsidies and unfair competition from China. The bloc is racing to compete with the United States and China to avoid businesses relocating to Asia or North...
Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective.
Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S
BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
South Africa's ANC wants to use disaster rules to ease power crisis
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) wants to employ disaster management legislation that was used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to help end crippling power cuts, a top party official said on Tuesday.
Former Shanghai bookseller’s wife hit with ‘exit ban’
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese police have prevented a woman from returning to her home in Florida in an effort to compel her husband to return to China, she wrote in a letter he made public. The case appears to be the latest example of Chinese authorities placing an...
Nikita Mazepin’s Oligarch Dad Is Wanted by Italy Over Disappearing Yachts
Italian Finance Police worked to seize assets belonging to multiple Russian billionaires, including "Lady M", a yacht owned by Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov. AP Images.Police have issued fines for multiple parties involved in the yacht's escape from Italian waters.
U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China
The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
Council of Europe Urges Italy to Scrap or Change Migration Decree
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy should scrap or rewrite its new anti-immigration decree aimed at curtailing NGO rescue ships to ensure it "fully complies" with human rights and international law obligations, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said. The decree, introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, orders charity-run...
