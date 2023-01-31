ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?

Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk’s Twitter Bows to India Request to Censor Links to BBC’s Narendra Modi Doc

Elon Musk’s Twitter has complied with an Indian government request to delete all links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to journalists and free speech advocates in the country.  The first half of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The series investigates the “persistent allegations” against Modi of fanning the flames of Hindu nationalism and prejudice against India’s large Muslim minority. In particular, the doc explores his role in the 2002 riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister at the time, which...
techxplore.com

Hotline targets Big Tech's 'shady' EU lobbying

A group of activists and members of the European Parliament on Thursday launched a hotline to gather reports of "shady" lobbying by big tech firms. The European Union is embroiled in a battle on several fronts with Silicon Valley tech giants over data privacy, anti-competitive behavior and sweetheart tax deals.
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
techxplore.com

EU unveils plan to counter US green subsidies, China competition

The EU on Wednesday unveiled proposals including a controversial relaxation of state aid rules to counter the threat to European industry from US green subsidies and unfair competition from China. The bloc is racing to compete with the United States and China to avoid businesses relocating to Asia or North...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
CNBC

U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.
US News and World Report

Council of Europe Urges Italy to Scrap or Change Migration Decree

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy should scrap or rewrite its new anti-immigration decree aimed at curtailing NGO rescue ships to ensure it "fully complies" with human rights and international law obligations, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner said. The decree, introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, orders charity-run...

Comments / 0

Community Policy