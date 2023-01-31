Read full article on original website
Major ice storm grips county
Major ice storm grips county Image HEAVY DAMAGE — Big, thick limbs and trees on the Hopkins County Courthouse square and the Veteran's Memorial area buckled under the weight of ice. The area was cleared Friday, but many areas in and around the city and throughout the county we having falling trees removed. The city will open the spring clean up site Feb. 4-11 from...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
Crews respond to overnight structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 2 a.m. this morning. It happened at a home on the 10,000 block of Holiday Hill Circle in Tyler. The fire affected a shed and nearby vehicle, just feet away from a mobile home, causing a large amount of smoke. No injuries were reported.
Sulphur Springs Police Looking For Suspect In Storage Building Break-In
Feb. 3, 2023- Sulphur Springs Police are looking for man who broke into two climate controlled storage buildings on Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 am. The suspect removed guns, ammo, a crossbow and several other items from the storage buildings located at 750 Wildcat Way. Sulphur Springs Police Dept. is requesting that anyone with info regarding this incident or that can Identify this suspect to contact Lt. Estes at 903 885-7602.
1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night. Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Man dead after Bullard home invasion
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to authorities, a Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out […]
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed. An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
Warming centers open in East Texas
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The significant drop in temperatures has left many East Texans without power. If anyone is looking for a warming center, see the list below. Anderson County Palestine Mall Franklin County Winnsboro Church of Christ Henderson County Leagueville Baptist Church Faith Baptist Church Faith Fellowship Church (Baxter area) Smith County Green […]
Peterson Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 3, 2023 – Cole William Peterson, aged 23 of Cumby, TX was arrested last month and placed into the Collin County Jail. He spent 11 days there before being transferred to Hopkins County Jail this week. Peterson is currently charged with several parole violations stemming from his arrest...
Hopkins County Spring City Cleanup Site Opening
Starting Saturday Feb. 4th and continuing through Feb. 11th the spring cleanup site will be open for city residents only. bring proof of residency through a water bill or goverment approved ID for proof of residency, located just east of Flowserve the site will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., tree limbs and tree trunk only.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial
Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial Image Bids taken for repairs to Veterans Memorial PERGOLA SEATING, information kiosks located at the Veterans Memorial in left photo, in right photo, seven walls bear engraved names of veterans from Hopkins County. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews ...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Feb 3)
Paris Police met with the victim of an aggravated assault at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s ER at 2:05 Friday morning. The 18-year-old victim reported that her boyfriend assaulted her earlier in the morning. She said the 25-year-old boyfriend had strangled her and threatened to assault her with a hammer during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
1 injured after crash on icy bridge near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was severely injured Wednesday morning after a crash on FM 2088 between FM 14 and FM 312 near Quitman. Officials with the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department said “the driver was not using enough caution while crossing an ice cover bridge.” This resulted in the driver losing control, and […]
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and […]
Authorities search for Smith County man accused of involvement in criminal enterprise ring
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office is searching for a local man accused of being involved in a multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, of Tyler, is wanted for an engaging in organized criminal activity charge on a $450,000 bond. The constable's office said he is one of several people involved in a large criminal enterprise ring.
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through...
Power Outage Reports in Sulphur Springs
Thousands remain without power as Oncor struggles to restore power to homes. Oncor has been notified of all instances of outages throughout the town, currently the restoration time is unknown. Oncor crews are diligently working to restore power as quickly as possible to all customers. For more informations visit https://stormcenter.oncor.com/
Crews responding to structure fire in Tyler on road near Caldwell Zoo
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police and fire are responding to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Charlotte Drive — near Caldwell Zoo. According to a Tyler police active call, the report of the fire came in around 8:37 a.m. Wednesday. Details are limited at this time.
