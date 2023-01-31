Feb. 3, 2023- Sulphur Springs Police are looking for man who broke into two climate controlled storage buildings on Jan. 30, at approximately 1:05 am. The suspect removed guns, ammo, a crossbow and several other items from the storage buildings located at 750 Wildcat Way. Sulphur Springs Police Dept. is requesting that anyone with info regarding this incident or that can Identify this suspect to contact Lt. Estes at 903 885-7602.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO