Lincoln, NE

Lincoln One of Eight Communities Receiving Street Grants

The Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulated eight communities in the state with a combined $2.64 million in federal grants as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The competitive grant program distributes $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives, including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks.
LINCOLN, NE
Teenager Cited In Dog Abandonment Case

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Huskers Start Hot, Stay Hot, Hang On Over Penn State

With 18 days since a victory and still figuring out life after Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel’s season-ending injuries, Nebraska flipped the script and treated a raucous home crowd to quite the shooting display in a 72-63 win over Penn State on Sunday. Sophomore Keisei Tominaga was the center...
LINCOLN, NE

