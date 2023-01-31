The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department says an 18-year-old has been cited after a puppy was abandoned along a county road north of Lincoln Friday afternoon. Deputies were sent to the intersection of 14th Street and McKelvie Road on a report of an abandoned dog. They found the puppy in a kennel that was left in a roadside ditch. The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old was cited for neglect, animal abuse and littering, which can carry a $1,000 fine.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO