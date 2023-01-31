ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Cox orders Great Salt Lake causeway berm to be raised another 5 feet

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education, and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

3 dynamite sticks removed from Salt Lake home

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City homeowner found three sticks of dynamite in his home while he was cleaning out his attic. The man reported his discovery to Salt Lake Police at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers brought in the department’s Hazardous Devices Unit to the home...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snow collapses awning at a Heber apartment complex

HEBER, Utah — Six cars were trapped under a collapsed awning after the Sunday afternoon snowfall. At approximately 2:30 p.m., first responders were called to the Wing Pointe Apartments about the collapse, according to the Heber City Police Department Facebook page. Initially, six cars were trapped under the awning,...
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI, Utah — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. “Through our investigation,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Backcountry skier dies after slipping, falling near Lisa Falls

LITTLE COTTONWOOD, Utah — A man is dead after tumbling a “significant distance” while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Unified Police Ken Hensen said the 34-year-old man was skiing the backcountry near Lisa Falls when he slipped and fell to the base of the mountain at approximately 1 p.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

Utah teens learn more about healthy relationships at youth summit

OGDEN, Utah — Sitting in a conference room or classroom isn’t what most teenagers have in mind when they think about the weekend. Especially when the topics they were learning about were as dark and heavy as those being talked about. “Like, if a guy wants your phone...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Man accused of exposing himself to underage girls at Utah store

HIGHLAND, Utah — The owner of Rad Swim in Highland is warning Utah families after she says a man exposed himself to her associate and several young girls in her store Monday evening. “I’m honestly devastated and heartbroken, I feel so bad for these girls,” said Michelle Shumway, owner,...
HIGHLAND, UT
KSLTV

Jury finds Sandy mom guilty of abusing, killing 6-year-old son

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A jury has found a Sandy mother guilty of abusing her young son and causing his death. Reyna Flores-Rosales called 911 on Feb. 25, 2019, to report that her 6-year-old son Norlin needed emergency medical care. As doctors treated the boy, they found he had many wounds, in various stages of healing, including a severe burn.
SANDY, UT

