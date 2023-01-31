WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to General Beauregard Lee in Georgia, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO