Wilmington, NC

WECT

Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WILMINGTON, NC
swineweb.com

North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating

North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport

Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized

Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Edgecombe High School teacher...
WECT

Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mentally challenged teen has been found safe in Onslow County this morning. Darlene Bowser was discovered by emergency management walking along Gum Branch Road. This as the search for the teen was ramping up. Sheriff Chris Thomas said the 19-year-old was “tired, cold, and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry and wet conditions continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to General Beauregard Lee in Georgia, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington woman on road to recovery after surgery to remove brain tumor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Joanne Sobocinski started to feel dizzy and uneasy last November. Given her symptoms, she thought she might have vertigo. “But the symptoms started getting worse,” Sobocinski said. “And they really weren’t lining up with what vertigo was. So, I made an appointment with my [general practitioner] and she did a CAT scan right in the office, which was great because I got an immediate answer, which wasn’t the answer I thought it was going to be.”
WILMINGTON, NC

