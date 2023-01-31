Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenPender County, NC
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WECT
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. A photo shows the tractor-trailer taking up both northbound lanes and one southbound lane. A NC State Highway Patrol trooper has been sent to the...
WECT
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
foxwilmington.com
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – Items were found off the coast of Brunswick County that belongs to the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area during a search on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Oak Island Water Rescue says Boat 4490 and 4492 are taking part...
swineweb.com
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WITN
Highway 11 traffic stop leads to pot, mushrooms, rifle seized
Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. Community task force and people in Onslow County meet to discuss child abuse increase. North Edgecombe High School teacher arrested and charged with sex assault on campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Edgecombe High School teacher...
North Carolina Charter Boat Captain Flees into Woods after Firing Shots at Deputies
On the evening of February 1st, a North Carolina charter boat captain fired shots at deputies before fleeing into the woods. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement and the community, as well as the behavior of the captain.
WECT
Neighbors concerned about well water quality after hog farm releases animal waste into nearby creek
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in the Ammon area are concerned about their drinking water after thousands of gallons of animal waste were released into a nearby creek. “It was a really unpleasant smell of, like, fecal matter,” said Anthony Jimenez, who lives just half a mile from the release.
WECT
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
WECT
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are...
WITN
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mentally challenged teen has been found safe in Onslow County this morning. Darlene Bowser was discovered by emergency management walking along Gum Branch Road. This as the search for the teen was ramping up. Sheriff Chris Thomas said the 19-year-old was “tired, cold, and...
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
WECT
First Alert Forecast: wintry and wet conditions continue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to General Beauregard Lee in Georgia, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
WECT
Wilmington woman on road to recovery after surgery to remove brain tumor
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington resident Joanne Sobocinski started to feel dizzy and uneasy last November. Given her symptoms, she thought she might have vertigo. “But the symptoms started getting worse,” Sobocinski said. “And they really weren’t lining up with what vertigo was. So, I made an appointment with my [general practitioner] and she did a CAT scan right in the office, which was great because I got an immediate answer, which wasn’t the answer I thought it was going to be.”
wpde.com
Personal belongings of missing duck hunter found near Ocean Isle Beach
(WPDE) — Personal items belongings, including a wallet and waders, belonging to 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle were found on Tuesday off the coast of Ocean Isle Beach, according to a Facebook post from Doyle's wife. Lakelyn Doyle posted to Facebook around 6:30 p.m. saying, "Tyler's items have...
Comments / 0