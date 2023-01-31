Read full article on original website
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington-based Plastic Ocean Project announced that they have moved to the MARBIONC facility, located within UNCW’s CREST Research Park, to expand their efforts of solving the plastic pollution problem. “According to the United Nations Environment Program, plastic pollution is second to climate change. Now,...
Lane shifts scheduled for S Front St., Burnett Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lanes will be intermittently shifted at the intersection of S Front St. and Burnett Blvd. to accommodate water and sewer work, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority. Per the announcement, the traffic shifts will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 and are...
Day 9: Search continues for boater missing from North Myrtle Beach area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area continued Saturday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that air resources are waiting for the weather to clear, and then Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will put its helicopter in the air and SCDNR will fly its fixed-wing aircraft.
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for an evidence audit, an expansion to the animal shelter and a new diversity, equity and inclusion specialist position. Per a request for board action form, Sheriff Bill Rogers is...
Pender County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Nadia Marie Sutton. She was last seen by her family on Thursday, Feb. 2 from approximately 8:45 p.m. to 9 p.m., and she was last known to be in the Hampstead area.
