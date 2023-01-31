ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
890kdxu.com

POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?

Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??

Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?

Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah

Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah New Driver License Law In Effect

There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah House Passes Moratorium On Personalized License Plates For 2nd Straight Year

(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utah will be temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed a bill that will now head to the Utah Senate for final approval. It calls for a two-year moratorium on “vanity plates,” with Representative Norm Thurston saying it is meant to “streamline” the license plate process in the state. It would set aside further options for standard plates in the state, as well as change the process for specialty plates.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy