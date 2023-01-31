Read full article on original website
Related
890kdxu.com
POP QUIZ: How Utah Are You?
Whether you just moved here, or you family has lived here for generations! Let's find out JUST HOW UTAH YOU TRULY ARE!. 1. Been to Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. 2. Eaten Green Jell-O with carrots in it. 3. Been to Brian Head. 4. Been to a Utah Jazz...
890kdxu.com
Wow! Utah’s Next License Plates??
Utah's license plates are... OKAY. The Arches plate is AMAZING, but the others? Ehh... I decided to design the NEXT license plates for MY HOME STATE: Utah!. There's not a chance this thing will fly, but I want it! I'd have it tomorrow! Fairly simple, but gives the St. George Pride Vibe with the sunset behind it. Showing clear skies that we get nearly everyday in St. George.
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
KUTV
Snow accumulating on some roads as winter storm rolls through Utah
Sunday 5 p.m. - Storm to improve air quality. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Air quality will get better as a storm is moving through the state right now. We will be in the green, meaning good air by tomorrow. The Wasatch Front is seeing the snow wind down...
ABC 4
Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
890kdxu.com
This Beautiful Wedding Venue Is Southern Utah’s Best Kept Secret
At last count, I have performed over 350 weddings in Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. I've performed weddings all over the place in many, many different settings. Doing this so much, I've come to notice a few places that I look forward to visiting each time. One of...
kjzz.com
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
KUTV
State removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts, 2News questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media, 2News began asking questions, and now a state agency has taken down a training video for Utah teachers on how to teach gender identity---including to young children. "I thought the public should know," said...
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
890kdxu.com
Utah New Driver License Law In Effect
There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
upr.org
DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah
For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
midutahradio.com
Utah House Passes Moratorium On Personalized License Plates For 2nd Straight Year
(Salt Lake City, UT) — It looks like Utah will be temporarily pausing its personalized license plate program once again. The Utah House of Representatives passed a bill that will now head to the Utah Senate for final approval. It calls for a two-year moratorium on “vanity plates,” with Representative Norm Thurston saying it is meant to “streamline” the license plate process in the state. It would set aside further options for standard plates in the state, as well as change the process for specialty plates.
Comments / 1