FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Channel 3000
William Roger Fahey
MADISON, Wis. -- William Roger Fahey died on 2 February 2023 at home in Madison, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Bill was the youngest of 8 and the first in the family to be born in a hospital on 16 April 1926 in Madison to James and Agnes Fahey. Bill spent his first 13 years on their farm near Madison raising dairy cattle and farming before electrification. Bill’s family moved from the farm to Madison in 1939 after which he thoroughly enjoyed attending Blessed Sacrament School where he was an altar boy who served in the weddings of his two older sisters. Bill attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1944. Upon high school graduation, Bill served in World War II in the European Theatre. He was a Private First Class in the U.S. Army Infantry in Patton’s 3rd Army. On the frontlines, he helped reclaim Austria and later served as a military police officer in Vienna as the war ended. He was honored to have been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Bronze Star in connection with his service. In 1950 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Civil Engineering on the GI bill and became a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Testing Laboratory where he tested concrete materials used in the new interstate roadways started in the Eisenhower era. He retired in 1989 after 39 years of service.
Charlene Marie Bernander
Charlene Bernander, age 63 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Tivoli at Divine Savior in Portage, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Joseph Corbin officiating. Visitation will be held at the United Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.
Carolyn J. Glover
BARNEVELD - Carolyn Jean Glover, 81, of Barneveld, went to be with the love of her life, Terry, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Carolyn was born Dec. 7, 1941, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma., to Hebert Eugene (Buck) Privett and Ruth Hazel Norton Privett. She was the oldest of four children. Growing up in Oklahoma she was taught the value of hard work, working side by side with her family.
Christopher “Chris” James Beld
MADISON/DEFOREST – Christopher “Chris” James Beld, age 34, of Madison/DeForest, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born in Madison, WI on November 6, 1988, to James and Rebecca (Overly) Beld. He attended La Follette High School in Madison, WI in 2007, achieving his...
Don LeEarl Jambura
MADISON - Don LeEarl Jambura, died on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, one day short of his 87th birthday. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Feb. 1, 1936, the son of Earl and Florence (Strauman) Jambura. At 16 years of age, Don’s family moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he graduated from Pendleton High School. He attended Oregon State University.
David Verlyn Sears
David Verlyn Sears died February 1, 2023, fourteen days before his 87th birthday. Dave was the son of Verlyn and Elsie (Hodgson) Sears and grew up on the family farm with his sister, Mary, and the many cousins, foster children, and friends that lived on and visited the farm. Dave went to the one-room Dover school for 8 years, then to Mazomanie Union Free High School. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison for two years where he joined the boxing team and the Men’s Chorus. It was through 4-H in his early years that he competed against, then wooed his future wife, Gloria Knight. They were married in July 1956, and the within days left for Fort Bragg, NC where Dave served in the Army.
Madison Capitols teach the next generation of players at Tenney Park
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Capitols helped young players hone their skills Sunday morning at Tenney Park. Madison Parks teamed up with the squad to host a two-hour training session where children learned how to skate, stick handle and shoot. All the needed equipment was provided, including skates.
Mimi K. Brush
STOUGHTON - Mimi Brush, 57, of Stoughton, Wis., died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, after decades of struggle against Multiple Sclerosis and other health problems which she endured with stoic determination. Before her health made it too difficult to work, Mimi was employed by Demco Inc., for many years and was admired for her energy and work ethic. Mimi made many lasting friendships among her co-workers.
Madison man combines passions with Grilling For Peace
MADISON, Wis. -- The year is 2005, and it's Super Bowl Sunday. Paul Hendrickson is at the bar with friends, angry at the government’s lack of response to Hurricane Katrina. "So my friend challenged me. Well, what can you do? And I said well...hey, let's make some pancakes."
Dennis Robert Sherraden
MIDDLETON - Dennis Robert Sherraden, age 76, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, surrounded by his family after he sustained an injury from a fall. He was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Manhattan, Kan., the son of Robert Sherraden and Madeline (Amthauer) Sherraden. Dennis graduated...
Kenneth Richard Sipsma
MADISON/WESTPORT – Kenneth Richard Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Ken was born on August 29, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Harold and Mary (Zaleski) Sipsma. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1971 and then achieved his Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. Ken spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a Juris Doctor degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994 and opened the Sipsma Law Office on the Northside of Madison on October 1 of the same year. Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy LLC until 2015. Ken was currently a partner at Steinhilber Swanson LLP. In 1996, Ken was elected Town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed Chairman of the Board in 2022. Ken also served on a number of the town’s committees, the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission. Always an academic, Ken was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.
An afternoon on Lake Mendota with Wisconsin's King of Kites
MADISON, Wis. -- Kites filled Madison's skyline on Sunday afternoon for the second day of Frozen Assets on Lake Mendota. For Dale Bowden, the former president of the Wisconsin Kiters and the current president of the Midwest chapter of the American Kite Fliers Association, it's a great day.
Over 200 gallons of soup served up at Madison's Souper Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of Super Bowl LVII next week, there was a different kind of Souper Bowl going on Saturday at Madison West High School. Over 200 gallons of soup were served up at Souper Bowl XXVII, the largest fundraiser of the year for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
Gary Edward Lyons, Jr.
MADISON - Gary Edward Lyons, age 65, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. He was born in Fitchburg, MA, the son of William and Jeanette Lyons. Gary received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He completed his post-doctoral training at Stanford University and the Pasteur Institute in Paris. Gary served as a professor in the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in the Cell and Regenerative Biology Department for 28 years, retiring in 2019.
Orchid Quest brings colorful flower to Madison homes
MADISON, Wis. -- Olbrich Botanical Gardens hosted the 34th Orchid Quest this weekend, helping to bring the colorful flower to homes across Madison. The show and sale is put on by the Madison Orchid Growers Guild and featured hundreds of unique plants on display, as well as a chance to learn how to grow orchids yourself.
Demetri S. Zaremba
HALES CORNERS/COTTAGE GROVE, WIS. - Demetri Scott Zaremba passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2023, at the age of 36. Demetri was born on May 24, 1986, in East Chicago, IN to Scott and Judy Zaremba; he had homes in Hales Corners and Cottage Grove, WI. Demetri lived life to the fullest in every sense of the phrase and he will be deeply missed by many.
're:mancipation' gives fresh look at 19th century sculpture
MADISON, Wis. -- The Chazen Museum of Art debuted the results of a two-plus year study on a historic sculpture from its collection with a complex history. 'Emancipation Group' is a statue, made by late 19th century sculptor Thomas Ball, which depicts President Abraham Lincoln standing over a kneeling newly-freed man.
Badgers blanked in 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl"
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin women's hockey team fell to St. Cloud State 1-0 in the 2023 edition of "Fill the Bowl" at the Kohl Center. Jenniina Nylund scored the game winning goal for the Huskies in the first period.
Badgers look to begin Fickell era with 'The Launch'
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin football team is entering a new era with head coach Luke Fickell, and fans will be able to get their first look this spring. The Badgers will hold an open practice at Camp Randall Stadium on April 22 that they have dubbed "The Launch." The event will serve as the kickoff for the 2023 season.
‘Protecting The Black Woman’ art exhibit opens at Madison College
MADISON, Wis. – A new art exhibit meant to showcase the depth and range of Black women while challenging visitors to consider the role they play in the exhibit experience opened Thursday night at Madison College. The exhibit was put together by the college’s Black Women Affinity group which...
