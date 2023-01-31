ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Great Lakes Brewing Co. schedules Cellar Night

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is holding Cellar Night, the brewery’s biggest barrel-aged beer event of the year, on Thursday, Feb. 23. The draft-only event is 7 to 10 p.m. Brewers will open their private reserve for the tasting and be on hand to mingle with attendees.
CLEVELAND, OH
Book sale offers pages of leisure reading: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their home opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Creek Elementary School fair celebrates students’ cultures

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – From food to fun to energetic dances, the third annual Big Creek Elementary School International Fair had it all. A large crowd sampled from tables loaded with families’ homecooked foods representing a multitude of cultures during the Friday evening (Feb. 3) event. The countries included Palestine, the Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Korea, Lebanon, India, Ireland, Poland, Afghanistan, the United States, Puerto Rico, China, Romania and Colombia.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
1920s Shaker Heights mansion asks $2.85M: House of the Week

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When asked to describe the neoclassical-style, stately columned mansion at 19000 S. Park Blvd., Howard Hanna broker Ernie Cahoon doesn’t hold back. “Just spectacular,” says Cahoon, who shares the $2.85 million listing with Chris Jurcisin. “The extraordinary quality, meticulous updates and thoughtful custom designs make this luxurious home tremendously special and unique.”
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Take a tour of Cleveland’s new African American Civil Rights Trail, from Carl Stokes to the Ludlow Community Association

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Historians know well the importance of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. But what about Cory United Methodist Church and Glenville High School in Cleveland?. A group of local historians and preservationists thinks Cleveland’s civil rights history deserves recognition, too,...
CLEVELAND, OH
John Adams memorial: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The drumbeat of Cleveland’s MLB ballparks since 1973 has left the field of life for the great bleachers in the sky. John Adams, legendary drummer at Cleveland Major League Baseball games passed away Monday morning at age 71. Lower the pennants on drumsticks and baseball bats to half staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
