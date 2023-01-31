Read full article on original website
Guardians drummer John Adams remembered with bagpipes, drums and an oldie but goodie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before John Adams’ casket was wheeled into the Cathedral of St. John the Evanglist on Saturday morning, the organ player briefly played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” causing more than a few smiles in the large crowd on a cold February morning.
‘A Christmas Story’ actress Melinda Dillon dies at 83, reports say
Melinda Dillon, who was best known for her role as Mother Parker in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” has died at the age of 83, People Magazine reported Friday night. The magazine linked to an obituary put together by her family which states that Dillon, of Los Angeles, died on Jan. 9. No details have been released on the cause of death.
Watch as Guardians fans say goodbye to John Adams with live stream of Saturday’s funeral at 10 a.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans can watch live online Saturday morning as the club and all of northeast Ohio gathers to bid farewell to longtime drummer and team supporter John Adams, who died earlier this week at age 71. Adams’ funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. and...
Abstract paintings by Cleveland native John Moore reflect erasure of personal history as part of being Black in America
CLEVELAND, Ohio — John L. Moore, a New York-based artist with deep Cleveland roots, is revered in the art world for his work as a teacher, curator, and maker of abstract paintings collected by museums across the country. Less widely known is that Moore’s abstractions are grounded in many...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. schedules Cellar Night
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. is holding Cellar Night, the brewery’s biggest barrel-aged beer event of the year, on Thursday, Feb. 23. The draft-only event is 7 to 10 p.m. Brewers will open their private reserve for the tasting and be on hand to mingle with attendees.
Beers to sip in February: We tried 8 – different Stouts, collaboration, IPAs, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We sipped some very different beers for February, from a pair of contrasting Stouts to several India Pale Ales and others. As usual, all should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we note our favorite at the end.
Book sale offers pages of leisure reading: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
I-X Center parts ways with Cleveland Crunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are without a home for their final two games of the 2022-23 season after the team says the International Exposition Center decided not to host two games in March. After losing their home opener, the Crunch are 4-1 with seven games remaining. The...
Berea brings out warm fuzzies at annual blanket-making party
BEREA, Ohio – It was a cold night outside, but fuzzy blankets and community camaraderie kept the chills at bay inside the Berea Recreation Center on Feb. 4 during the city’s annual blanket-making party. After a multi-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people came out in force...
‘Will I be next?’: Stolen Kias, Hyundais flooding Cleveland impound lot
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is a pattern at the gates of Cleveland’s vehicle impound lot each day: Kia, Hyundai, Kia, Hyundai. One after another, they are towed in with an occasional Ford or Chevy breaking the flow. The cars inside of the lot on Quigley Road reflect a...
Big Creek Elementary School fair celebrates students’ cultures
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – From food to fun to energetic dances, the third annual Big Creek Elementary School International Fair had it all. A large crowd sampled from tables loaded with families’ homecooked foods representing a multitude of cultures during the Friday evening (Feb. 3) event. The countries included Palestine, the Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Korea, Lebanon, India, Ireland, Poland, Afghanistan, the United States, Puerto Rico, China, Romania and Colombia.
All society benefits if we say yes to teaching AP classes in African American studies: Mary Robin Craig
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “Why can’t they just be like us?”. “They” were Black people, “us” were White people, and the question was my beloved grandfather’s response to my description of the African American history course I was taking in 11th grade. Most of...
Does sports gambling impact the joy of sports? - Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When I wrote about the problems of Ohio legalizing sports gambling last week, I viewed it as a “one-and-done” project. Sports gambling in Ohio is legal. That’s not going to change. I had my say about it, and the dangers of it. I...
1920s Shaker Heights mansion asks $2.85M: House of the Week
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When asked to describe the neoclassical-style, stately columned mansion at 19000 S. Park Blvd., Howard Hanna broker Ernie Cahoon doesn’t hold back. “Just spectacular,” says Cahoon, who shares the $2.85 million listing with Chris Jurcisin. “The extraordinary quality, meticulous updates and thoughtful custom designs make this luxurious home tremendously special and unique.”
Take a tour of Cleveland’s new African American Civil Rights Trail, from Carl Stokes to the Ludlow Community Association
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Historians know well the importance of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. But what about Cory United Methodist Church and Glenville High School in Cleveland?. A group of local historians and preservationists thinks Cleveland’s civil rights history deserves recognition, too,...
John Adams memorial: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The drumbeat of Cleveland’s MLB ballparks since 1973 has left the field of life for the great bleachers in the sky. John Adams, legendary drummer at Cleveland Major League Baseball games passed away Monday morning at age 71. Lower the pennants on drumsticks and baseball bats to half staff.
Which big-name Browns player is most at risk of not being with the team next season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions John Johnson III, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Who’s more at risk of being not with team next year? John Johnson III, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, or Jedrick Wills Jr.? — Mark from Canal Fulton, Ohio.
Cleveland budget proposal sets the stage for more robust, effective policing: editorial
Cleveland City Council members may be tempted to grandstand over Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget push to set the stage for improved Cleveland policing by wiping hundreds of vacant police positions from the slate. They should resist. The truth is that this is a pro-policing budget. Budgeting simply...
