Melinda Dillon, who was best known for her role as Mother Parker in the 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” has died at the age of 83, People Magazine reported Friday night. The magazine linked to an obituary put together by her family which states that Dillon, of Los Angeles, died on Jan. 9. No details have been released on the cause of death.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO