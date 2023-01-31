Read full article on original website
Kansas State football unveils new indoor practice facility
Kansas State football formally opened the Shamrock Practice Facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers university president Richard Linton, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman and athletic director Gene Taylor on February 4, 2023.
Texas vs. Kansas State basketball: Rodney Terry calls Longhorns' 69-66 win at Wildcats 'one of' career's best
Texas basketball interim head coach Rodney Terry led the No. 10 Longhorns to a 69-66 victory Saturday at No. 7 Kansas State, securing what he calls one of the best victories of his coaching career. The Longhorns trailed 36-25 going into the half but used a 44-30 effort in the second half to outlast the Wildcats. With the victory, Texas advanced to 19-4 (8-2 Big 12) as it continues to sit in first place.
Daily Delivery: Jacob Pullen's jersey will hang in the rafters and here's a way to get it done
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jacob Pullen, Kansas State basketball's all-time leading scorer, will certainly see his jersey go into the rafters at Bramlage Coliseum, but he wants his former coach, Frank Martin, in attendance when it happens. Well, with Martin coaching at UMass, there's only one way to make it happen and Fitz would love to see it happen sooner rather than later.
What Kansas State football incoming transfers are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
What Kansas State football incoming transfers Keagan Johnson, Marques Sigle and Rex Van Wyhe are saying as they meet with the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. REX VAN WYHE, LINEBACKER. On the transition to K-State... "It's been great, the coaches and everyone here is just...
Three stars: The three biggest contributors for Kansas State against Texas
Kansas State's loss at home against Texas on Saturday was frustrating for the team on many levels. Committing 19 turnovers most of them coming in the second half, it was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats. Being the shortest he has been all season after the game with the media, Jerome Tang had a strong message for his guys after they blew a lead where they were, at one point, up by 14 points in the first half.
Kansas State signee RJ Jones talks memorable unofficial visit
Kansas State signee RJ Jones took an unofficial visit to Manhattan last Saturday. The visit came as Jones’ first visit this season which left a really good impression. “When I took my official visit in the summer there was no students on campus so I didn’t get the full experience of the K-State environment. It felt good being there because they weren’t lying about the Octagon of Doom. That crowd gets loud, it gets packed and they said the rest of the home games for the year are sold out. It felt really cool to be there especially when they put me on the Jumbotron and welcomed me to the fans. That was really big to me.”
