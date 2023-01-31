ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: 2023 UC Football Schedule

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

Cincinnati is ready to roll for Big 12 play.

CINCINNATI — The 2023 Cincinnati football schedule is here!

Check out the slate of opponents:

Game 1: vs EKU – Sept. 2

Game 2: @ Pitt – Sept. 9

Game 3: vs Miami – Sept. 16

Game 4: vs Oklahoma – Sept. 23

Game 5: @ BYU – Sept. 29

Game 6: vs Iowa State – Oct. 14

Game 7: vs Baylor – Oct. 21

Game 8: @ Oklahoma State – Oct. 28

Game 9: vs Central Florida – Nov. 4

Game 10: @ Houston – Nov. 11

Game 11: @ West Virginia – Nov. 18

Game 12: vs Kansas – Nov. 25

Kickoff times will be announced closer to the season.

Cincinnati, OH
