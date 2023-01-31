Look: 2023 UC Football Schedule
Cincinnati is ready to roll for Big 12 play.
CINCINNATI — The 2023 Cincinnati football schedule is here!
Check out the slate of opponents:
Game 1: vs EKU – Sept. 2
Game 2: @ Pitt – Sept. 9
Game 3: vs Miami – Sept. 16
Game 4: vs Oklahoma – Sept. 23
Game 5: @ BYU – Sept. 29
Game 6: vs Iowa State – Oct. 14
Game 7: vs Baylor – Oct. 21
Game 8: @ Oklahoma State – Oct. 28
Game 9: vs Central Florida – Nov. 4
Game 10: @ Houston – Nov. 11
Game 11: @ West Virginia – Nov. 18
Game 12: vs Kansas – Nov. 25
Kickoff times will be announced closer to the season.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Weekly Net: Bearcats At-Large NCAA Tournament Hopes Take Fatal Shot Following Houston Loss
Tyler Junior College Offensive Lineman Judea Milon Commits To Cincinnati
UC Greats Travis, Jason Kelce First Brothers To Face Each Other In Super Bowl
Three Man Weave: UC's Second-Half Struggles Cement 75-69 Loss To Houston
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Athlete Places UC Among Top Schools, Bearcats Send Out Offer Flurry
Watch: Landers Nolley II On His Shooting Leap, Adjusting To A New Team, Facing Houston
UC Guard Landers Nolley II Cracks Consecutive AAC Honor Rolls
Three Man Weave: UC Stumbles 75-68 Against Memphis
Watch: Wes Miller, David DeJulius Discuss 75-68 Loss To Memphis
Look: UC Football Starts Up Offseason Workouts
Florida Cornerback Jordan Young Announces Transfer To Cincinnati
2024 Four-Star Tight End Dylan Mesman Places UC In Top-10 Schools
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Guts Out 54-52 Win Over SMU
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Enrolling Back In School To Finish UC Degree
Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC
Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named To AP 2022-23 NFL All-Pro Team
Washington State Wide Receiver Donovan Ollie Transfers To Cincinnati
NFL Players Name Kelce Brothers First-Team All-Pros
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0