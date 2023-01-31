Read full article on original website
Premiere: Taliwhoah Shares Video Of Intimate Performance Of “Safe Space”
UK-born, U.S-raised singer-songwriter Taliwhoah is back with her new single, “Safe Space”, the better part of a year on from her last release, “Imposter Syndrome”. Never shy of being vulnerable, Taliwhoah often lays it all out in her songwriting, but this new one’s more about giving that special someone in her life the tools they need to be vulnerable and open. Produced by Blakk Soul, it’s as delicate as anything she’s put out in the past, but the meaty bassline and fluttering drum patterns drive it forward with an almost nervous tension.
Some of January’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Drake, Kim Kardashian, Ken Carson, and More
At last, the first month of 2023 has come to an end. And if your New Year’s resolution has anything to do with saving money, just know that concept is nonexistent for many of our favorite celebrities. Just look at Drake, who spent nearly $3 million to wear the exact same jewelry as Pharrell. Trust us, if you think you have a spending problem, it probably isn’t that serious.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Mother Was in Car Crash
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother is lucky to be alive. The actor revealed that his 74-year-old mother, Ata Johnson, was in a car accident in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. He shared a photo of the damage to her red Cadillac on Instagram, which shows the front passenger side—the hood and front bumper—of her car completely torn up. “She’s OK,” he wrote.
The Company Behind the Tiffany and Co. x Nike Jackets for VIPs Like LeBron James Has Been Doing This for Decades
Throughout this NBA season, all eyes have been on LeBron James every time he steps onto the court as he inches closer and closer to breaking the league’s all-time scoring record. But on Jan. 31, James had the fans talking before he even put on his jersey. James and the Lakers were playing the Knicks in New York City, the same city that Tiffany and Co. was founded in nearly 186 years ago. Why is that important?
Watch the First Trailer for Hulu’s ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot
Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in 20th Century’s reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy White Men Can’t Jump. On Sunday, Hulu released the first trailer for the film, which stars Harlow alongside Sinqua Walls, and is set to be released May 19.
Lil Bibby Says Final Juice WRLD Album Is in the Works
Juice WRLD’s third and final posthumous project is on the way. Lil Bibby—the founder of Juice’s record label, Grade A Productions—announced the news via Instagram on Saturday along with a video of the late rapper jamming out in the studio. Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album “to feel like a celebration,” as he believed the time of mourning had passed.
Drake Praises Lil Wayne During Tribute Speech at Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective Event
Drake credited Lil Wayne for his role in shaping modern hip-hop. The OVO rapper made the comments during the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event as part of Grammys weekend. Drake appeared via video to present his mentor with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. And, in typical Drizzy fashion, the speech was equal parts comedic and emotional.
Video Producer Jason Baum Talks Working on Kendrick Lamar’s 5x Grammy Nominated “The Heart Part 5”
“I do this for my culture,” Kendrick spits in the second verse of “The Heart Part 5.”. Since 2010, the Compton rapper has periodically released these slices of his heart in song form. Ruminations of a Gemini. Tightly packed cultural reflections. Raw models of his lyrical ability. At 23, that meant a formal introduction. “I’m free, finally I can say I’m me,” he raps on “The Heart Part 1.” Then, he continues, “J. Cole runnin’ late/If he don’t show up, think I can take his place/Ladies start laughing… No pun intended, I ain’t being sarcastic.”
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists. On “Double Faces,” Nav’s go-to producer Money Muzik serves up a spacey beat backed by boisterous verses from both Rexdale’s own and Sofaygo, along with a sticky hook.
Austin Butler on People Saying He Still Sounds Like Elvis: ‘Am I Being Phony? Is This Not My Voice?’
Austin Butler can’t seem to escape the shadow of portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated 2022 musical biopic. During an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Butler—who took home the 2023 Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Drama category—was asked for his thoughts on the discourse about his voice still sounding like Elvis.
Fans React to Lil Uzi Vert’s Slicked Back Hairstyle at the Roc Nation Brunch
Fans have some thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert’s new look. The Philadelphia rapper caused a bit of a stir Saturday after he posted pictures from the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch in Los Angeles. Uzi showed off their head-turning ‘fit, which consisted of a light pink double-breasted suit and cream ruffled shirt paired with white pointed shoes and a Richard Mille pocket watch.
Aries Gets Blinged Up In Debut Juicy Couture Collab
London-based label Aries has joined forces with Juicy Couture for a dazzling collaboration that encapsulates the ethos of both brands. Marking the entities’ debut partnership, the Rhinestone Cowboys collection is inspired by Nudie Cohn, the very first Rhinestone Cowboy, and his Nudie Suits. Celebrating the maximalist nature of Juicy Couture’s aesthetic, the collaborative capsule is delivered as a playful interpretation on the sex, drugs and rock’n’roll lifestyle of LA.
Jennifer Hudson Honors Whitney Houston at Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Celebration
Saturday at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party, when Jennifer Hudson performed “The Greatest Love of All,” the crowd collectively roared and clapped in tribute to Whitney Houston—the singer who made the song famous. Hudson was one of a stellar lineup of performers during Davis’ pre-Grammy party which...
SAINt JHN Drops New Single “Overstimulated,” Teases More Music on the Way
SAINt JHN has returned with his new Louie Gomez-produced track “Overstimulated.”. Featuring spaced-out production, the Guyanese-American rapper’s latest sees declare how he’s both overstimulated and bored at the same time. The colorful track features a number of references, from the flood of misinformation online to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Pop Trading Company Reworks Brand Classics For SS23
Pop Trading Company, the Amsterdam-based skate brand, has just released its first lookbook for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The collection features a number of reimagined staples which celebrate the imprint’s decade-long influence on skate culture. Serving as its seasonal debut, this time round the Dutch label has reworked its...
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Keed, GloRilla, JID, and More
February is starting out a little slow, but there’s still some good music you should know about. Lil Keed’s estate dropped his new posthumous single “Long Way to Go.” GloRilla is taking aim at her haters on “Internet Trolls.” And JID and Lute teamed up for “Ma Boy,” which will appear on the Creed III soundtrack. This week’s list also includes songs from PinkPantheress, 2Rare, and more.
Quavo Performs “Without You” in Emotional Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammys
Quavo took the stage at the 2023 Grammys, where he paid tribute to Takeoff by performing the song “Without You,” which he released following his nephew’s death. Produced by Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, and Mike Dean, among others, the track sees the 31-year-old rapper singing: “Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
What to Watch This Week: ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ‘Harlem’ Season 2, ’Pamela, A Love Story, and More
It’s February and this month is already looking promising with its movie and TV releases. This week in particular is an exciting one, for both streaming and theaters. Universal Studios hosted a screening of Knock at the Cabin, hosted by director M. Night Shyamalan and Pete Davidson, and Complex was there to watch the film and cover the event. Netflix also hosted a screening and Q&A at The Paris Theater in New York to showcase their latest documentary film Pamela, A Love Story, about Pamela Anderson’s life and story, which was produced by her son, Brandon Lee, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.
Kevin Gates Claims He’s Gone ‘Close to a Month’ Without Eating or Drinking Anything
Kevin Gates spoke about his experiences with fasting and claimed he once went three weeks without drinking or eating anything. At around the 25:40 point of the Big Boy interview above, Gates said he was able to get into shape thanks to fasting, and broke down his techniques. “Fasting is...
