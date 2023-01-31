UK-born, U.S-raised singer-songwriter Taliwhoah is back with her new single, “Safe Space”, the better part of a year on from her last release, “Imposter Syndrome”. Never shy of being vulnerable, Taliwhoah often lays it all out in her songwriting, but this new one’s more about giving that special someone in her life the tools they need to be vulnerable and open. Produced by Blakk Soul, it’s as delicate as anything she’s put out in the past, but the meaty bassline and fluttering drum patterns drive it forward with an almost nervous tension.

