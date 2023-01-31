ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Elizabeth hotel to host month of dog-friendly events, classes in Fort Collins

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 5 days ago
The Elizabeth has gone to the dogs, or at least it will in February.

The Old Town hotel is hosting a month of free dog-centric activities starting Feb. 3, with "Yappy Hours," dog trainings and more as part of its first Dog Days at The Elizabeth.

All Dog Days events are free and require no registration.

Yappy Hour

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays in February

Where: The Chestnut Room

Bring your pooch to a dog-friendly happy hour at The Elizabeth, with special guests each Friday. At the first Yappy Hour on Feb. 3, artist Mindy Sherwood will draw dog caricatures. On Feb. 10 and 24, Silver Paw Studio will be at Yappy Hour for an informational session on pet photography — no photos will be taken of the dogs at the event.

Training classes

Drink With Your Dog brewery manners class

When: 11 a.m. to noon Sundays in February

Presented by: Summit Dog Training

Tricks, Tricks & More Tricks class

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Presented by: The Balanced Dog Training

Love is a Four-Legged Word: Positive reinforcement training for dogs

When: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Presented by: Kate Miller, animal trainer and volunteer coordinator at Colorado State University's center for Human-Animal Bond in Colorado

Strengthen the Dog and Strengthen the Bond (dog fitness class)

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25

Presented by: K9 Fitness Works

In more pooch news:Sit and Stay Dog Bar gets OK for north Fort Collins

Other presentations

Pet Communication Presentation

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11

Presented by: Tao healing practitioner and animal communication specialist Katherine O'Shea

How Do We Benefit from Dogs?

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 18

Presented by: Dr. Kerri Rodriguez, a postdoctoral research fellow at Colorado State University's center for Human-Animal Bond in Colorado

Cat speed dating?? Sign me up:18 things to do this Valentine's Day (and weekend) in Northern Colorado

Comments / 0

 

