ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Lawsuit accusing Ottumwa chiropractor of inappropriately hugging child dismissed

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04foWX_0kXizskz00

A lawsuit accusing an Ottumwa chiropractor of inappropriate contact with a minor patient has been resolved outside court.

Bruce Lindberg, 63, was charged in April 2022 with misdemeanor assault after allegedly inappropriately hugging and kissing a preteen boy. But a judge dismissed the case in July, ruling that prosecutors had failed to allege any intent to cause injury or offense, and that "the acts which are the basis of the complaint, i.e. hugging and kissing the top of the head of the victim, are not acts which would inherently show a criminal intent."

The child's parents filed a civil lawsuit in May against Lindberg and two chiropractic clinics he is associated with, alleging assault, battery, malpractice and other claims. The suit notes that Lindberg was required to register as a sex offender in 1990 after pleading guilty to charges of indecent exposure and indecent contact with a child in Monroe County.

Previously:Ottumwa chiropractor agrees to stop practicing after being charged with misdemeanor assault of child

Lawyer: Lawsuit dismissed 'amicably'

The suit had been scheduled for trial in March 2024, but on Jan. 18, the family's attorney, Ben Lynch, filed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

Lynch, said in an email that "the lawsuit resolved amicably between the parties," but declined to comment further. Lawyers for Lindberg and the clinics did not return messages seeking comment.

Lindberg's license restored

After Lindberg was criminally charged, he reached an agreement with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic in which his license was suspended as of May 25 while the charges were pending.

In November, after the criminal case was dismissed, his license was restored and currently is listed as active.

News:Ankeny Human Rights Commission member arrested on sexual abuse charge

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views

An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEWTON, IA
kttn.com

Man from Iowa dies in logging accident in Putnam County

A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs. The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
98.1 KHAK

Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer

An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
MONTEZUMA, IA
radiokmzn.com

OTTUMWA PD JOINS I-PLEDGE PROGRAM

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Ottumwa’s underage persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91%. By participating in the program, the Ottumwa Police Department has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year.
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Montrose man arrested on multiple drug related charges

Montrose, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Montrose man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 45-year-old Joseph Patrick Frank of Montrose was arrested Wednesday, February 1st at 108 Cedar Street in Montrose. Frank was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd offense, Possession of...
MONTROSE, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man facing multiple charges following police chase

Jefferson County, IA- A Southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges after a lengthy vehicle pursuit. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st, at about 1:23 AM, a Fairfield police officer observed a known stolen vehicle leaving a Casey’s General Store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man dies after logging accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — An Amish man was killed early Saturday afternoon in a logging accident in Putnam County. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 12:22 p.m. about a man that had been struck during a logging accident. Alvin J. Bontrager,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man dies in grain bin on farm south of Unionville

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was found dead after being trapped inside a grain bin on February 3rd. The man was identified as 61-year-old Bryan Reckrodt. The Putnam County E-911 Center received a report in the afternoon of a man trapped inside a grain bin about three-quarters full of soybeans on a farm south of Unionville near Lemons on Highway 5. The man was located about an hour and 40 minutes later.
UNIONVILLE, MO
voiceofalexandria.com

Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos

An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST CHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation

State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
US 104.9

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Iowa

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Iowa does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" does not mean they...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored

An Iowa nursing home resident was allegedly left in a vegetative state after the facility ignored her screams of pain and her pleas to be taken to a hospital, according to state records. State inspectors say another resident of the same southern Iowa care facility was evicted last August when the staff dumped his belongings […] The post Nursing home resident found in vegetative state after screams for help were ignored appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIGOURNEY, IA
ktvo.com

Liberty Utilities customers shocked when opening natural gas bills

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of northeast Missouri residents are experiencing sticker shock this week when they open their natural gas bills from Liberty Utilities. That's because the company drastically raised its rates on December 4, 2022. Liberty customers in Adair, Macon and Schuyler counties are the hardest hit, with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy