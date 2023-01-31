3 students stabbed after fight breaks out near prep school, Massachusetts cops say

Three students were stabbed when a fight erupted outside a Boston prep school, Massachusetts authorities say. Now two teenagers have been charged.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, shortly after classes let out at TechBoston Academy , according to the city’s police and news outlets. Officers arrived at the area near Washington and Armandine Streets and found “multiple victims” who had been stabbed.

Investigators said a fight had broken out on the basketball court at Roberts Playground park, which is next to the sixth- through 12th-grade academy, MassLive reported. It’s not clear what led to the argument.

The injured students were taken to a hospital but are expected to recover, police said. Authorities did not say how old the students are.

The incident sent students scrambling from the park.

“They were very scared,” a local businessman told WCVB, adding that some ran into his store for safety. “Some of them were loud, saying: ‘Oh my God, someone got stabbed. We need to run.’”

Police received a description of the accused teens and found them at a nearby train station, according to a news release. An 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested without incident.

Both were charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said. The 15-year-old also faces three counts of delinquent to wit, according to authorities.

It’s unclear if the teen attend the pilot school. McClatchy News reached out to TechBoston Academy in Jan. 31 and was awaiting a response.

Head of School Patrick Cleary addressed the incident in a letter to parents Monday, saying staff members quickly called 911 after they noticed the “commotion” outside.

“TechBoston Academy and all Boston Public Schools will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff,” Cleary wrote. “We also want you to know we take the health and safety of our students within our school very seriously.”

